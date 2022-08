FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s progress was the main focus for the New York Jets this summer. Until his right knee diverted everyone’s attention. The second-year quarterback suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the second series of the preseason opener, putting his availability for Week 1 of the regular season in jeopardy. Wilson, who had arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus, was expected to be sidelined two to four weeks — but likely more.

