Cincy Jungle
7 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ loss to Giants
The New York Giants managed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The winner of the game isn’t as important as what we saw from the players in the games, though. Cincinnati once again rested almost all of their starters, but New York did play their starters. That means we got to see how some of these players fighting for starting spots or roster spots measured up against more of an actual team.
Cincy Jungle
ESPN Analyst makes bold prediction for Joe Burrow and Bengals this season
With the preseason well underway, it will only be a few short weeks before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field to start off their AFC Championship title defense. The player that will be key in leading that charge is none other than Joe Burrow. After an impressive second season in...
Cincy Jungle
What to watch for in Bengals vs. Giants
Progress has been slow but steady for the Cincinnati Bengals this month. Quarterback Joe Burrow and right tackle La’el Collins have both made returns to practice amidst several injuries occurring along the offensive line. Bumps and bruises are inevitable in August, but when looking towards Week 1 in September,...
Cincy Jungle
53 Man Roster Post Game 2 of the Pre-Season
WR-Boyd, Chase, Higgins, Taylor, Thomas, Morgan, Pryor. OL-Williams, Carman, Karras, Cappa, Collins, Smith, Volson, Hill, Adenijii, Prince. DL-Hendrickson, Reader, Hill, Hubbard, Ossai, Carter, Topou, Gunter, Sample, Kareem. LB-Wilson, Pratt, ADG, Bailey. CB-Awuzie, Apple, Hilton, Flowers, Taylor-Britt, Davis. S-Bates, Bell, Hill, Thomas, Anderson. ST-McPherson, Harris, Huber PR-Taylor KR-Evans. My week 2...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Jesse Bates reports to Bengals camp this morning
Just saw a report that Jesse Bates reported to Bengals camp this morning. Reported by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinati Enquirer. Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates reported to the team's facility on Tuesday morning, according to a source. Bates, 25, opted not to sign his franchise tag and report for...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow make the NFL Top 100
Some of the very best NFL players are on the Cincinnati Bengals. Following a run to Super Bowl LVI, four Bengals players have made the NFL Top 100 players of 2022, as voted exclusively by NFL players themselves. Trey Hendrickson was voted in at No. 78 last week, and three...
Myles Garrett Addresses Week 1 Matchup vs. Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland star doesn’t seem to be taking the matchup too personally.
Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates ends holdout, returns to Bengals’ facilities
Jessie Bates has finally returned to the Cincinnati Bengals. A day before the team starts joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, Bates made his long-awaited arrival to the Bengals’ facilities. Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com had it first. Linebacker Germaine Pratt posted a video of Bates in the locker...
Cincy Jungle
McPherson may not be perfect, but he’s still pretty good
OK, so maybe Cincinnati Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson isn’t perfect after all. When McPherson lined up for a 58-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of Week 2’s preseason tilt against the New York Giants on Sunday evening, he was looking at a string of 22-straight field goals without a miss.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day
The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players. Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Giants second half
The second half is about to get underway as the Cincinnati Bengals look to finish off the New York Giants, so follow along in our second-half game thread.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals fall to Giants 25-22 in preseason
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday night, taking on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the preseason. While the Bengals didn’t play starters, many Giants starters took the field, giving the Cincinnati reserves reps against a starting unit. With position battles still up in the...
Cincy Jungle
Chris Evans continues to shine as Bengals’ kick returner
When the Cincinnati Bengals traveled to MetLife Stadium on Sunday night to take on the New York Giants, one thing was made very clear. No for-sure starters would be seeing the field. Little did we know, however, that we would actually get a chance to see quite possibly the first-team...
Cincy Jungle
Cordell Volson can “move up a notch or two” in left guard starting competition tonight
As the Bengals prepare to take on the New York Giants in their second preseason game, fans are most excited about one position: left guard. Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson recently wrote that fourth-round pick Cordell Volson is tasked with “play[ing] well enough with incumbent Jackson Carman sidelined with COVID to move up a north or two in the left guard competition.”
Cincy Jungle
Don’t look for Bengals to replace Brandon Allen
Drew Plitt had the best game of the Bengals backup quarterbacks in the team’s preseason opener. He provided a spark and the best passing highlights of the game. Still, it appears the team isn’t looking to take any risks when it comes to QB2. They are still satisfied with Brandon Allen, who is entering his third year in Zac Taylor’s system, according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “The coaches love Brandon Allen,” said the senior writer.
Cincy Jungle
Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth weighs in on Thad Moss’ block
As the debate continued Monday over Cincinnati Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss’ controversial block in Sunday night’s preseason game continued, Bengals fans saw a familiar face come to the support of Moss. Former left tackle and unquestioned leader of the Bengals locker rooms of the 2010’s Andrew Whitworth...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Tailgating: What to know and where to go
If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan headed to Paul Brown Paycor Stadium (that’s going to take some getting used to), you will definitely want to check out the still-growing tailgate scene before heading in to your seats. If you’re new to it, let’s get you up to speed on what you can expect.
Oklahoma commit Adepoju Adebawore included in 247Sports 'Freaks List' for 2023
One of the many trends of the early stages of the Brent Venables era is the desire to add long athletes to the defensive front. In particular, he and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis are looking for athletes to play off the edge. Adding Kevonte Henry and R Mason Thomas in the 2022 recruiting class got them started and they look like they’ve done it again in 2023.
