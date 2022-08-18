Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Career criminal once again wanted by Albuquerque police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police. The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted […]
Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men faces new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man named as the prime suspect in the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque is facing new charges. According to online court records, Muhammed Syed, 51, has been indicted on three counts of first degree murder, tied to killings of Aftab Hussein, 41; Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27; and Naeem Hussain, […]
Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
KOAT 7
Muslim murders suspect charged with third murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Grand Jury in Bernalillo County has now charged Muslim murders suspect Muhammad Syed with a third first-degree murder charge. This murder charge comes from the murder of Naeem Hussain, who was shot and killed on Truman Street Northeast on Aug. 5. The other two first-degree...
police1.com
Avoid making a fatal mistake by reducing your risk of weapon confusion
How one New Mexico department uses custom load-bearing vests to separate their weapons By Police1 BrandFocus Staff. In December 2021, former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright. The scenario was one that police officers often encounter ─ a traffic stop for an expired registration and a driver with an outstanding warrant. When the suspect resisted arrest, Potter fired a single, fatal shot after mistakenly firing her gun instead of her TASER.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
Nearly $1M available for New Mexico fire assistance applicants
The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service provides the funds for the program.
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
Woman with long criminal history charged with murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
legalreader.com
5 Things You Must Do Immediately after a Car Accident in Albuquerque
You may not feel particularly bad after the accident, but that may be the adrenaline concealing the pain of an injury you are not aware of. Albuquerque, NM – When you’re involved in a car accident, first comes the shock. Then comes the pain and you start to realize the full horror of what just happened. Such feelings are natural, but you should never allow yourself to be overwhelmed by emotions at such a critical time. Although you won’t be thinking about money at such a time, the outcome of your future personal injury claim may depend on how you react to this new and totally unexpected situation. Keeping a clear mind is essential.
APD seeking info on missing local man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
KOAT 7
Body found by divers believed to be missing California teen Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Human remains found with a car submerged in a reservoir near where Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing two weeks ago are "more than likely" Rodni's, the Nevada County sheriff said on Monday. "We believe it is our missing person," Sheriff Shannan Moon said. "We have...
Comments / 2