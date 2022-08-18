Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Times News
Gearing up for the gridiron
Football season begins Friday night with a full slate of games. Local teams, marching bands and cheerleaders have been preparing the past few weeks. Here, the 180-member Tamaqua Area High School Raider Marching Band poses for a group photo Wednesday after finalizing their field show. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Strohl’s Modified win ends long MVS dry spell
The veteran driver returned to Victory Lane at Mahoning Valley Speedway, using a great run in Saturday’s 35-lap Modified feature to pick up his first win in five years. Strohl has been showing good speed throughout the season and frequently raced with the front pack but when it came time to seal the deal his efforts always fell just short. On this night, however, there was none better as he soundly captured a long overdue win.
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
skooknews.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Hazle Township
The body of a missing man was found in Hazle Township on Monday. On Sunday, the State Police reported that Adrien Hacey, 43, had gone missing earlier that morning from a campsite along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, Luzerne County, near Humboldt Industrial Park. Dive teams from Schuylkill County,...
Times News
Crashes investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash was reported Saturday along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Shelley J. Brown, 69, of Pottsville, was driving a Hyundai Kona southbound when the vehicle left the road and struck a dumpster in the parking lot of a local business.
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer and Banks Townships: Spring Mountain Road paving between Quakake Road and Route 93, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. • Penn Forest and Towamensing Townships: Hatchery Road pothole patching between...
Times News
Lowe’s refurbishes PV teacher lounge
Aidan Cleary graduated from Panther Valley eight years ago, but last week he was back walking the halls of his elementary school. This time, he was leading a project to refurbish the teachers’ lounge, in his role as an assistant manager at Lowe’s in Lehighton. “It feels really...
interestingpennsylvania.com
Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond
Krickbaum Covered Bridge: Columbia and Northumberland Counties. The Krickbaum Covered Bridge spans the South Branch of Roaring Creek, on the border of Columbia and Northumberland Counties. It was built in 1876 with the Queen Truss method of construction. It is only 62 feet long. It was built next to a grist mill that was operated by Krickbaum and it was built with the Queenpost method of construction.
Fire destroys home in Northumberland County
MILTON, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4 Monday morning on Myrtle Street in Milton. Emergency officials tell us everyone made it out. There's no word what caused the fire here in Northumberland County. Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
Times News
Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation launches paint-by-numbers series
With some colors and a steady hand, individuals can create works of art that reflect the beauty of Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation recently launched a downloadable paint-by-number each month. The group has featured plans for paintings of a sunset at Tobyhanna State Park, a...
Times News
Whey Jennings to perform at West End Fair tonight
Whey Jennings, grandson of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has a new song befitting the West End Fair’s 100 years of agricultural history. Scheduled to perform this evening at the fair, located on Fairgrounds Road in Gilbert, Whey announced the release of “Farm Life” earlier this week on social media.
Times News
Valor Clinic preparing holiday meals
Valor Clinic in Brodheadsville is collecting nonperishable food items for its holiday meals program. Gift cards are also accepted. “We distribute holiday meal boxes three times a year,” said Susan Schwarz, Holiday Meal Coordinator for Valor. “We distribute meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter to approximately 400 veteran families in need. The holidays can be a very stressful time for veterans, and our program helps ease some financial stress at those times.”
Times News
PennDOT job fair Monday for winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Carbon County office, 930 Bridge St., Lehighton. The event will include interviews with job offers. District and county employees will answer questions about employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Times News
Schuylkill prison count rises again
Schuylkill County’s Prison is again burgeoning, forcing the county to send overflow to prisons in other counties. Warden David J. Wapinsky reported at a public meeting of the county Prison Board Wednesday that inmates in 14 cells were triple-celled, with three inmates housed in cells instead of two. The...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shenandoah Woman Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearances
Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Shenandoah woman who failed to appear for court. Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O'Pake and Detectives say they are looking for Toni Ann Chester, 37, of Shenandoah after she failed to appear appear at the Schuylkill County Court House on July 19, 2022 and July 20, 2022 for status conferences.
Pottery business in Northumberland County closing after 40 years
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
