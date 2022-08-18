Read full article on original website
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers
Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program. This...
Premera awards $3 million in social impact grants
Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross through its Social Impact program has awarded an additional $3 million in grants and sponsorships committed to 20 organizations across Washington and Alaska. According to a company announcement, this expands on the company’s continued philanthropic work focused on addressing health inequities, issues with mental health...
Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award
A total of 28 Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their advocacy work in 2021. The Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered agency that relies on the generosity of individuals to step forward...
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14
The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground
Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground. For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project
The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
