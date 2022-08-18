The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO