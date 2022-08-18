ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

mltnews.com

Premera awards $3 million in social impact grants

Mountlake Terrace-based Premera Blue Cross through its Social Impact program has awarded an additional $3 million in grants and sponsorships committed to 20 organizations across Washington and Alaska. According to a company announcement, this expands on the company’s continued philanthropic work focused on addressing health inequities, issues with mental health...
KING COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14

The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground

Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground. For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

