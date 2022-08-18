Read full article on original website
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
Echo Glen Children’s Center required the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) to suppress a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash
A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
Alaska Airlines passenger shares scary video at Sea-Tac Airport
A viewer sent KIRO 7 News a video showing a scary moment when a plane was leaving for San Diego. The video shows a large piece of metal paneling on the wing flapping and tearing off. KIRO 7 News reached out to Alaska Airlines, who told us Flight 558 from...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Two boating collisions on Lake Washington occurred over busy weekend
Seattle Police investigated a hit-and-run collision between two boats, and a second collision between a boat and a personal watercraft, this weekend on Lake Washington. Saturday after 9 p.m., a 911 caller reported a boat sinking in Lake Washington near Madrona Beach. Arriving officers located three male and four female passengers aboard the victim vessel. Seattle Fire Department medics transported five passengers to Harborview Medical Center for apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Ross: The myth of Seattle’s blue bubble and the reality of its electorate
We have this stereotype about Seattle voters as knee-jerk liberals, so I’d like to present a guest commentary from one of them. His name is Mike, and he’s a regular listener and e-mailer – who once worked as an attorney for Blue Cross handling Medicare cases. And...
Prosecutors ask for $2 million bail for suspect in Seattle road rage shooting
SEATTLE — The suspect in a Seattle road rage shooting was charged with second-degree murder. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, was arrested nearly a month after the shooting took place, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Valderrama is accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen after Valderrama refused to let Jensen merge in front of him while they were driving on Fourth Avenue in Seattle.
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
Rantz: Anti-cop, pro-criminal politicians rush to back Leesa Manion for KC Prosecutor
A who’s who of anti-police, pro-criminal activist politicians are rushing to support one candidate for King County Prosecutor: Leesa Manion. They see her as the best bet to continue the region’s light-on-crime policies that have helped create the surge of violent crime we’re experiencing. Manion has spent...
Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity
—— People are forced to give up their pets – that’s the latest impact of rising rents and increases in costs of living. And it’s more than shelters can handle. The Humane Society says there’s no more room, especially in Pierce County. The Tacoma-Pierce County...
