Washington State

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
Armed robbery in Everett leads to pursuit and crash

A suspected armed robbery in Everett led to a pursuit and crash in north Seattle on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery with a weapon in the 800 block of 128th Street Southwest.
Shooting at Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., August 21, 2022 – Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting near Admiralty Way and Airport Rd in South Everett that occurred approximately 12:43 p.m. today. One male has been transported to hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. K-9 deputies and drones are scouring the area north of the shooting. According to Lt. Rob Martin 24 veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, it is too early to know the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Two boating collisions on Lake Washington occurred over busy weekend

Seattle Police investigated a hit-and-run collision between two boats, and a second collision between a boat and a personal watercraft, this weekend on Lake Washington. Saturday after 9 p.m., a 911 caller reported a boat sinking in Lake Washington near Madrona Beach. Arriving officers located three male and four female passengers aboard the victim vessel. Seattle Fire Department medics transported five passengers to Harborview Medical Center for apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
Ross: The myth of Seattle’s blue bubble and the reality of its electorate

We have this stereotype about Seattle voters as knee-jerk liberals, so I’d like to present a guest commentary from one of them. His name is Mike, and he’s a regular listener and e-mailer – who once worked as an attorney for Blue Cross handling Medicare cases. And...
Prosecutors ask for $2 million bail for suspect in Seattle road rage shooting

SEATTLE — The suspect in a Seattle road rage shooting was charged with second-degree murder. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, was arrested nearly a month after the shooting took place, on Saturday, Aug. 20. Valderrama is accused of shooting 68-year-old Robert Jensen after Valderrama refused to let Jensen merge in front of him while they were driving on Fourth Avenue in Seattle.
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
