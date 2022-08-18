The veteran driver returned to Victory Lane at Mahoning Valley Speedway, using a great run in Saturday’s 35-lap Modified feature to pick up his first win in five years. Strohl has been showing good speed throughout the season and frequently raced with the front pack but when it came time to seal the deal his efforts always fell just short. On this night, however, there was none better as he soundly captured a long overdue win.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO