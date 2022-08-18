Read full article on original website
Times News
Gearing up for the gridiron
Football season begins Friday night with a full slate of games. Local teams, marching bands and cheerleaders have been preparing the past few weeks. Here, the 180-member Tamaqua Area High School Raider Marching Band poses for a group photo Wednesday after finalizing their field show. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Local roundup: Results from Aug. 22
Moravian Academy defeated Northwestern in a golf match on Monday. Moravian Academy recorded a 440-512 Colonial League win over Northwestern at Olde Homestead Golf Course. The Lions’ Collin Schreiber shot a two-over-par 74 to lead all golfers, while teammate Mara Dubacher followed with a 78. Stone Sosnovik’s 90 was...
Times News
Strohl’s Modified win ends long MVS dry spell
The veteran driver returned to Victory Lane at Mahoning Valley Speedway, using a great run in Saturday’s 35-lap Modified feature to pick up his first win in five years. Strohl has been showing good speed throughout the season and frequently raced with the front pack but when it came time to seal the deal his efforts always fell just short. On this night, however, there was none better as he soundly captured a long overdue win.
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
Times News
Lowe’s refurbishes PV teacher lounge
Aidan Cleary graduated from Panther Valley eight years ago, but last week he was back walking the halls of his elementary school. This time, he was leading a project to refurbish the teachers’ lounge, in his role as an assistant manager at Lowe’s in Lehighton. “It feels really...
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society
The Nesquehoning Historical Society museum will be open on Sept. 3 From 9 a.m.-noon. Come check out the new items on display. If you cannot make a Saturday opening, you can reach out to the group on the society’s Facebook page and schedule a time. The society will also...
Times News
Whey Jennings to perform at West End Fair tonight
Whey Jennings, grandson of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has a new song befitting the West End Fair’s 100 years of agricultural history. Scheduled to perform this evening at the fair, located on Fairgrounds Road in Gilbert, Whey announced the release of “Farm Life” earlier this week on social media.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Times News
Hazleton Art League exhibit still open
The Hazleton Art League’s August exhibition: “Maybe it Was Just a Dream,” featuring two local artists - David Corrado and Marcy Lanza i- s still open for viewing. The exhibit at The Hayden Family Center for the Arts, 31 W. Broad St., Hazleton, will be on display through Sunday.
Times News
Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation launches paint-by-numbers series
With some colors and a steady hand, individuals can create works of art that reflect the beauty of Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation recently launched a downloadable paint-by-number each month. The group has featured plans for paintings of a sunset at Tobyhanna State Park, a...
Times News
Valor Clinic preparing holiday meals
Valor Clinic in Brodheadsville is collecting nonperishable food items for its holiday meals program. Gift cards are also accepted. “We distribute holiday meal boxes three times a year,” said Susan Schwarz, Holiday Meal Coordinator for Valor. “We distribute meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter to approximately 400 veteran families in need. The holidays can be a very stressful time for veterans, and our program helps ease some financial stress at those times.”
Times News
PennDOT job fair Monday for winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Carbon County office, 930 Bridge St., Lehighton. The event will include interviews with job offers. District and county employees will answer questions about employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Times News
Tuscarora beach remains closed for swimming
The beach at Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville remains closed to swimming because of harmful algae. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach on Friday after water tests detected harmful algae. The beach will remain closed until acceptable water sample results are received. DCNR has posted...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer and Banks Townships: Spring Mountain Road paving between Quakake Road and Route 93, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. • Penn Forest and Towamensing Townships: Hatchery Road pothole patching between...
Times News
Weatherly meeting canceled because of COVID
The Weatherly Borough office has been closed for a week and a half because of a COVID outbreak. The regular Weatherly Borough council meeting scheduled for Monday was canceled. Because of the cancellation, the opening of bids for a borough-owned property on Hudsondale Street was postponed. Also, a report on...
Times News
NCC offers community health worker session
Northampton Community College is having free virtual information sessions about community health worker careers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Community health workers help individuals overcome barriers to care by linking them to local community resources. To register, visit www.northampton.edu/healthcarecerts or call 610-332-6585.
Times News
St. Luke’s, Carbon create VA space in new behavioral health center in Lehighton
Carbon County is partnering with St. Luke’s University Health Network to provide a satellite office for veterans to receive behavioral health services. The county commissioners approved an agreement Thursday with St. Luke’s for the lease of approximately 355 square feet of office space in the new walk-in behavioral health center at the former Gnaden Huetten campus at 211 N. 12th St., Lehighton. The space will be used as a satellite office for the Carbon County Veterans Affairs office and to provide medical services in behavioral health.
Times News
Crashes investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash was reported Saturday along Route 61 in North Manheim Township. Troopers said Shelley J. Brown, 69, of Pottsville, was driving a Hyundai Kona southbound when the vehicle left the road and struck a dumpster in the parking lot of a local business.
Times News
Man tried to hit officers, police say
A Schuylkill County man has been jailed and is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to hit officers with an all-terrain vehicle last month. State police at Frackville said on July 27, troopers, along with St. Clair police and members of the county’s probation office, went to 351 Chestnut St., in New Castle Township.
Times News
Carbon warden praises new health care provider
A new health care provider at the Carbon County prison has helped improve service, officials said. Warden Jim Youngkin updated the board Wednesday on the services provided by Prime Care Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, which took over medical care at the prison on May 2. “It’s a big plus for...
