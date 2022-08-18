Read full article on original website
Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair
Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair
It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
Find the Wine Inside 2 A-Maze-Ing NY Corn Maze Adventures
Two New York farms are taking their corn mazes to a whole new level. They've included wine! Who's in?. Find the wine at not one, but two a-MAZE-ing corn maze events in New York this fall. Long Acre Farms Wine Walk. Move over kids. This corn maze is just for...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Here’s How to Get Into The NY State Fair For $3 & Other Ticket Tips!
Get ready because the Great New York State Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24th. There is still time to get your tickets. Not only can you get them for three dollars but there are also some helpful hints if you are heading out to Syracuse. There are Several Ticket Tips...
Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed
Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
New York Earned A Title This Year That’s Horrible For Health
2022 just earned New York State an award that isn't exactly good news for physical or mental health. Time Out reported on a new study by UK mattress site Mornings and officially crowned New York as the state with the worst amount of sleep. Specifically, New York City is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world:
Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?
It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
Good Grief! A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Hit The Stage in Utica, New York
There's one cartoon that is the epitome of the holiday season arriving, and that is in fact Charlie Brown. The Thanksgiving special, the Christmas special, it is a sign that the season is finally upon us. Well, I guess Christmas is going to be here before we know it. Christmas...
Is The Choco Taco Coming Back To New York State?
Even though we’ve still got some hot summer days left here in Western New York, the prime time to stock up and fill our bellies with delicious ice cream, many New Yorkers are still in mourning over losing one of our most beloved, iconic sweet treats. But…could it be...
New York State License Plate Makes Twitter Laugh
I love driving around and seeing interesting things that catch my attention. Most times your drives are very mundane and ordinary, but other times you see something that catches your eye. One of the more common things that can catch your eye is a certain vanity plate. We've all seen...
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year
From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
Largest Mcintosh Apple Orchard In The World Is Here In New York State- Delicious
New York State often gets referred to as the Big Apple. We honestly deserve that title. Did you know that New York State is home to the largest Mcintosh apple orchard in the world?. Mcintosh apples are considered to be the best tasting apples in the world. Their history has...
Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?
Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair
Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go. New Exhibits. There will also be...
MASSIVE! The Largest Residential Home in the Country is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
