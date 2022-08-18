ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair

Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair

It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rome, NY
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?

It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#White Pizza#Pizza Sauce#Restaurant Info#Powdered Sugar#Food Truck#Food Drink#Eat These Fun#The New York State Fair#New Yorkers#Fried Specialties#Toss N Fire#Coliseum
96.1 The Eagle

Is The Choco Taco Coming Back To New York State?

Even though we’ve still got some hot summer days left here in Western New York, the prime time to stock up and fill our bellies with delicious ice cream, many New Yorkers are still in mourning over losing one of our most beloved, iconic sweet treats. But…could it be...
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Eagle

New York State License Plate Makes Twitter Laugh

I love driving around and seeing interesting things that catch my attention. Most times your drives are very mundane and ordinary, but other times you see something that catches your eye. One of the more common things that can catch your eye is a certain vanity plate. We've all seen...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Eagle

Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy