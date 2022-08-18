Read full article on original website
Times News
Local roundup: Results from Aug. 22
Moravian Academy defeated Northwestern in a golf match on Monday. Moravian Academy recorded a 440-512 Colonial League win over Northwestern at Olde Homestead Golf Course. The Lions’ Collin Schreiber shot a two-over-par 74 to lead all golfers, while teammate Mara Dubacher followed with a 78. Stone Sosnovik’s 90 was...
Times News
Gearing up for the gridiron
Football season begins Friday night with a full slate of games. Local teams, marching bands and cheerleaders have been preparing the past few weeks. Here, the 180-member Tamaqua Area High School Raider Marching Band poses for a group photo Wednesday after finalizing their field show. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society
The Nesquehoning Historical Society museum will be open on Sept. 3 From 9 a.m.-noon. Come check out the new items on display. If you cannot make a Saturday opening, you can reach out to the group on the society’s Facebook page and schedule a time. The society will also...
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
Times News
Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation launches paint-by-numbers series
With some colors and a steady hand, individuals can create works of art that reflect the beauty of Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation recently launched a downloadable paint-by-number each month. The group has featured plans for paintings of a sunset at Tobyhanna State Park, a...
Times News
Strohl’s Modified win ends long MVS dry spell
The veteran driver returned to Victory Lane at Mahoning Valley Speedway, using a great run in Saturday’s 35-lap Modified feature to pick up his first win in five years. Strohl has been showing good speed throughout the season and frequently raced with the front pack but when it came time to seal the deal his efforts always fell just short. On this night, however, there was none better as he soundly captured a long overdue win.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Times News
Lowe’s refurbishes PV teacher lounge
Aidan Cleary graduated from Panther Valley eight years ago, but last week he was back walking the halls of his elementary school. This time, he was leading a project to refurbish the teachers’ lounge, in his role as an assistant manager at Lowe’s in Lehighton. “It feels really...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
Times News
PennDOT job fair Monday for winter positions
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Carbon County office, 930 Bridge St., Lehighton. The event will include interviews with job offers. District and county employees will answer questions about employment and assist attendees with the application process.
Times News
Art with a touch of humor
Lehighton artist Jay Davenport is celebrating 15 years of art and instruction in Carbon County. He held a gathering recently at Davenport Studios’ new headquarters in the former DePue insurance building in Lehighton. Davenport said he started painting at an early age. “My grandfather got me interested in it;...
Times News
Anniversary: Clemsons celebrate 50th anniversary
Reverend Richard and Sandy Clemson of Tamaqua recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 19, 1972, by the Rev. Reilly in Primitive Methodist Church, Tamaqua. Mrs. Clemson is the former Sandy Jones, daughter of the late Daniel and Betty Jones of Tamaqua. Rev. Clemson is the...
Times News
Hazleton Art League exhibit still open
The Hazleton Art League’s August exhibition: “Maybe it Was Just a Dream,” featuring two local artists - David Corrado and Marcy Lanza i- s still open for viewing. The exhibit at The Hayden Family Center for the Arts, 31 W. Broad St., Hazleton, will be on display through Sunday.
Times News
St. Luke’s, Carbon create VA space in new behavioral health center in Lehighton
Carbon County is partnering with St. Luke’s University Health Network to provide a satellite office for veterans to receive behavioral health services. The county commissioners approved an agreement Thursday with St. Luke’s for the lease of approximately 355 square feet of office space in the new walk-in behavioral health center at the former Gnaden Huetten campus at 211 N. 12th St., Lehighton. The space will be used as a satellite office for the Carbon County Veterans Affairs office and to provide medical services in behavioral health.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
Times News
Tuscarora beach remains closed for swimming
The beach at Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville remains closed to swimming because of harmful algae. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach on Friday after water tests detected harmful algae. The beach will remain closed until acceptable water sample results are received. DCNR has posted...
Times News
NCC offers community health worker session
Northampton Community College is having free virtual information sessions about community health worker careers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Community health workers help individuals overcome barriers to care by linking them to local community resources. To register, visit www.northampton.edu/healthcarecerts or call 610-332-6585.
