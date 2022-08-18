Read full article on original website
The word “bespoke” gets tossed around a lot in the marine industry, but Thomas Tison’s latest creation is truly deserving of that descriptor. The French naval architect, who is currently working for the British America’s Cup team, has unveiled an elegant new vessel that was custom-built for a client seeking a cross between a high-speed racer and a classic wooden sailing yacht. The end result is a 49-footer that eschews the current trend of minimalist, carbon-fiber raceboats in favor of what Tison describes as “a timeless prestige.” Christened Elida, the slick offshore cruiser sports curved and tensed lines, with a pronounced flare,...
