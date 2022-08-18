WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 10-7 on Saturday night as Wichita scored four runs in the seventh inning to re-take the lead and clinch their fourth consecutive series victory. Kody Funderburk pitched five innings on the mound for Wichita, allowing two runs on four hits, and...

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO