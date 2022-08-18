ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Salina Post

Wind Surge comes from behind for win over Drillers

WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 10-7 on Saturday night as Wichita scored four runs in the seventh inning to re-take the lead and clinch their fourth consecutive series victory. Kody Funderburk pitched five innings on the mound for Wichita, allowing two runs on four hits, and...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man found dead in street possibly run over by vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible accident that fatally injured a 34-year-old man. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead body found, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. At the scene, officers...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man cut by machete not cooperating with investigators

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing that injured a 57-year-old man. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Broadway in downtown Wichita for a stabbing call, according to Office Juan Rebolledo. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located the victim with...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
