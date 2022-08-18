Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Wind Surge defeats Drillers, wins 10 of 12 homestand games
WICHITA - Jair Camargo and Aaron Sabato each hit home runs to lead the Wichita Wind Surge to a 7-4 win on Sunday over the Tulsa Drillers. The win capped a tremendous homestand as the Surge won 10 of the 12 games. The Surge scored a pair of runs in...
Wind Surge comes from behind for win over Drillers
WICHITA - The Wind Surge defeated the Tulsa Drillers 10-7 on Saturday night as Wichita scored four runs in the seventh inning to re-take the lead and clinch their fourth consecutive series victory. Kody Funderburk pitched five innings on the mound for Wichita, allowing two runs on four hits, and...
Kan. Rep. Gail Finney remembered as champion for Wichita, warrior for justice
TOPEKA — Rep. Gail Finney’s colleagues mourned her death Saturday and remembered the Wichita Democrat as a fierce advocate for child welfare, a warrior for justice, a champion for her community, and a shining example of a public servant. Finney’s death was announced by fellow Democrats on social...
Driver dead after semi trucks involved in Kan. head-on crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1 a.m. Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Marcus W. Craven, 72, Pueblo, Colorado, was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles west of Kingman. The semi crossed the center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Police: Kan. man found dead in street possibly run over by vehicle
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible accident that fatally injured a 34-year-old man. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the alley of the 1800 block of South Spruce in Wichita regarding a dead body found, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. At the scene, officers...
Kan. brothers accused $3.7M healthcare fraud scheme
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Kansas men with engaging in an alleged healthcare fraud scheme which resulted more than $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period, according to the United State's Attorney. Between 2017 and 2019,...
Police: Kan. man cut by machete not cooperating with investigators
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing that injured a 57-year-old man. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Broadway in downtown Wichita for a stabbing call, according to Office Juan Rebolledo. Upon the officer’s arrival, they located the victim with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0