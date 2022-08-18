Read full article on original website
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career
One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
Report: Jeff Jarrett Departs As WWE SVP Of Live Events
Jeff Jarrett departs WWE. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett is no longer with WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Jarrett took on the role of SVP of Live Events in May. Jeff Jarrett has been involved on multiple fronts in the wrestling industry in 2022. At the start...
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12
Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Kofi Kingston Wants Vikings To Curb Their Enthusiasm, Sami Zayn Riding High From The Pop | Fight Size
Here's your friend size update for Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Following the Viking Raiders holding a funeral for The New Day, Kofi Kingston is inviting Erik and Ivar to curb their enthusiasm. - Sami Zayn says he is still buzzing from the reaction courtesy of his hometown crowd in...
Billy Corgan: Zicky Dice And NWA Issues Got Dumb And Personal, But We Moved Past It
Billy Corgan talks about Zicky Dice's fallout with the NWA. When Zicky Dice left the NWA in 2020, the news came pouring in from both sides about his departure. In Fightful's exclusive interview with Dice later that fall, the 'Outlandish One' spoke heavily about Billy Corgan, Nick Aldis, and his time with the company.
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her
Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
Ruby Soho Says She Has More Years Behind Her Than Ahead, But Will Go As Long As She Can
Ruby Soho is only 31 years old, but has been wrestling for over a decade, having got her start in 2010. Soho has traveled the independent scene, worked in WWE as Ruby Riott, and is now part of AEW where she's challenged for the AEW Women's Championship in the past. While Soho has showed little signs of slowing down, she says she has started to think about life outside of wrestling a little more.
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel
Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
Eddie Kingston: I Hated All My Matches With Chris Jericho, Being In The Ring With Him Is A Headache
Eddie Kingston hates Chris Jericho. Throughout the entirety of 2021, Eddie Kingston has been at war with Chris Jericho. Whether the two are fighting inside of the massive Blood & Guts structure or inside of a barb wired ring, there has been no shortage of blood spilled between both Kingston and Jericho throughout their rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Edge Compares Raw In-Ring Return To WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Per Wrestlenomics, on August 18, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV at 10 pm, was watched by 48,000 viewers on average, including about 7,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. - Speaking with TVInsider, Edge...
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Sammy Guevara Says He Wanted To Be Thrown Off The Top Of The Cage In AEW Blood & Guts I
He's 0-2. In the first Blood & Guts match, he quit for The Inner Circle as MJF threatened to throw Chris Jericho from the top of the cage. Despite Guevara conceding for his team, MJF still tossed Jericho off the cage. In the second Blood & Guts bout, Guevara was...
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door
Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Angelina Love On Competing At NWA 74: I Love Being Involved With Things That Are A Part Of History
Angelina Love says she's honored to be working with the NWA, and she's looking forward to NWA 74. Love has been wrestling for over 20 years, and she is a former six-time TNA Knockouts Champion. Given her impressive list of accolades, she quickly became a prominent member of the NWA women's division upon her arrival in the company earlier this year.
Billy Corgan Talks About Pope, Says That He Assured Him That He Would Be Valued In The NWA
Billy Corgan gets candid about Pope. Throughout his near 20 year career in the business, Pope, a.k.a Elijah Burke, has spent time with WWE, TNA, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Currently, Pope still performs under the NWA brand. In a recent interview with Fightful, Corgan talked about bringing Pope into...
