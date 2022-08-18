ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk Calls His First Year In AEW The Best Year Of His Career

One year later, CM Punk says his AEW run is the best of his career so far. August 20, 2021, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling after seven-and-a-half years away at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. In his first year, CM Punk was afforded opportunities to team with Sting, reconnect with his ROH roots, win another world championship, and even wear longbois.
Report: Jeff Jarrett Departs As WWE SVP Of Live Events

Jeff Jarrett departs WWE. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett is no longer with WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Jarrett took on the role of SVP of Live Events in May. Jeff Jarrett has been involved on multiple fronts in the wrestling industry in 2022. At the start...
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12

Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Victoria Says Recently Gave Bayley Permission To Use One Of Her Moves, Would Like To Wrestle Her

Lisa Marie Varon, formerly Victoria in WWE, names what present-day WWE Superstars she would like to wrestle against. Victoria returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Today’s Superstars were honored to share the ring with her that night but, Victoria has a specific role model in mind if she ever wanted to get back in the ring for one more match.
Ruby Soho Says She Has More Years Behind Her Than Ahead, But Will Go As Long As She Can

Ruby Soho is only 31 years old, but has been wrestling for over a decade, having got her start in 2010. Soho has traveled the independent scene, worked in WWE as Ruby Riott, and is now part of AEW where she's challenged for the AEW Women's Championship in the past. While Soho has showed little signs of slowing down, she says she has started to think about life outside of wrestling a little more.
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel

Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement

AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB

Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK

Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
Shane Haste Reflects On WWE Raw Appearances: I Was Used To Being A 'Fill-In Guy', It Was Fun

Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, reflects on his time on WWE Raw. Haste signed with WWE in 2016, and he was a full-time member of the NXT roster until he and Duke Hudson moved to Raw in March 2020. Haste made a handful of appearances on Raw and often competed on Main Event at a time when WWE was utilizing an all-hands-on-deck approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Damian Priest On The Judgment Day's Focus: We're All Equally Important, It's Like A Revolving Door

Damian Priest is having fun with The Judgment Day, and he wants to make sure the group excels by treating its members as equals. Priest is a founding member of the faction; he joined forces with Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38. The duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix before Finn Balor became the newest addition in June. Upon Balor's arrival, he, Priest, and Ripley kicked Edge out and started a new era for the stable.
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
