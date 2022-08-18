Read full article on original website
Major cleanup on Mass Pike after rental truck went up in flames
BOSTON — Crews worked hard cleaning up mattress debris off the Mass Pike after a rental truck caught on fire Monday afternoon, closing Exit 131 Eastbound. The U-Haul was filled with mattresses as it went up in flames, causing debris to spread across the Mass. highway. Boston and Cambridge...
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Massachusetts woman struck, killed while pulled over on Route 140 in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck while her vehicle was parked on the side of Route 140, according to authorities. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the deadly crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday along Route 140 north in New Bedford.
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Drivers urged to avoid diversion routes as MBTA's Orange Line shutdown rolls on
BOSTON — The second big test of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line was off to a smooth start Tuesday, and officials expect a gradual increase in passenger traffic in the coming days and weeks. "Just because things have gone relatively smoothly today does...
Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Concern growing about Monday's commute with Orange Line shutdown in Boston
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who work in Boston are anxiously awaiting Monday's morning commute because it is the first true test of the impact the MBTA's monthlong Orange Line shutdown will have. Tracks are being replaced and signal systems are being upgraded as part of what the MBTA calls...
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
MBTA gave its Orange Line performance high marks right up until the shutdown
BOSTON — The MBTA's unprecedented Orange Line shutdown comes as the T continues to give itself high marks for reliability, including on the Orange Line, which the T graded as an A- for reliability over the past week. Riders have other thoughts, but no one one would argue that...
