Braintree, MA

whdh.com

BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

North Attleboro restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
thelocalne.ws

Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
TOPSFIELD, MA
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
whdh.com

One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
BOSTON, MA

