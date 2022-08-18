NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleboro, Massachusetts is out of $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleboro, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone, and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO