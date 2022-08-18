Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Estate of LeRoy Allen Austin
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of LeRoy Allen Austin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LeRoy Allen Austin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jo Anne Austin in the Superior...
Plumas County News
Budget Hearing, Feather River Community College
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 8, 2022 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Room 871, Quincy, California. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment on the 2022-2023 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2022-2023 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail.
Plumas County News
Jake Jacobson to play free concert at FRC on Thursday evening
Feather River College is bringing back the fall semester kickoff concert and will feature the recent Plumas-Sierra Fair headliner, Jake Jacobson. The concert is this Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend, with dinner plates being sold on site. The concert will take place at the large lawn located between the gym and library in the center of campus.
Plumas County News
Fun find for FRC president
Feather River College President Kevin Trutna was pulling weeds in the garden of his Quincy home last week, when he came upon a unique find — an FRC baseball. When Trutna showed the ball to baseball Coach Terry Baumgartner, the coach said it was from his first year at FRC – so about 17 years ago. Trutna said it’s not the first item he has found in his garden. Over the years he has found may toys, BBs and air-soft gun pellets buried in the yard, but this is the first find that has a personal significance. Trutna suspects that a family with boys must have lived in his house at some point.
Plumas County News
Crescent Mills to receive state transportation funding for project
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state during its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 — Plumas County is one of the beneficiaries.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Veterans Stand Down this weekend
The fifth annual Plumas County Veterans Stand Down will be held this weekend Aug. 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Springs of Hope Christian Fellowship at 59 Bell Lane in Quincy. On-site dental and eye exams will be provided free of charge for veterans only. They can...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 17-18: Bears and people enjoy the warm weather
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 17-18, 2022. August 17. Getting...
Plumas County News
Quincy Firewise meets Aug. 24; public invited to learn about projects
The next Quincy Firewise meeting is this Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the West End Theatre at 5 p.m. Hannah Hepner, Plumas County Fire Safe Council Program Manager, will be this month’s guest speaker and talk about past, present, and future fire safe council hazardous fuel reduction projects. This is a great opportunity to ask questions about the council’s programs, how projects are implemented, and how to start a project in your area. Quincy Firewise will also be raffling another Beast Rake which is locally made and valued at $100. These rakes are particularly useful for piling those pesky pine needles.
Plumas County News
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
Plumas County News
Planned power outage to impact La Porte on Wednesday, Aug. 24
A planned power outage will impact about 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte areas on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the planned outage is underway, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is opening a cooling center at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Air conditioning, water, snacks restrooms and Wi Fi will be available. Visitors can also charge electronic devices.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
Plumas County News
Check out the kittens now or at an open house Sept. 14
Friends of Plumas County Animals is inviting the public to an open house at 1093 Lee Road. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can receive a tour, enjoy some food, music and drink, and check out the adorable kittens. But you don’t have to...
