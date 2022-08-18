Feather River College President Kevin Trutna was pulling weeds in the garden of his Quincy home last week, when he came upon a unique find — an FRC baseball. When Trutna showed the ball to baseball Coach Terry Baumgartner, the coach said it was from his first year at FRC – so about 17 years ago. Trutna said it’s not the first item he has found in his garden. Over the years he has found may toys, BBs and air-soft gun pellets buried in the yard, but this is the first find that has a personal significance. Trutna suspects that a family with boys must have lived in his house at some point.

QUINCY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO