Braintree, MA

whdh.com

Service resumes on Green Line after wires fell on tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning. The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

End of the Line, Yogi: Black bear seen across northeast Mass. captured and relocated

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear believed to have been sighted from Lowell to Woburn to, finally, North Reading, has been captured and relocated, according to police. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said local and environmental police were able to immobilize a black bear over the weekend that was likely the same one seen multiple times since mid-July.
NORTH READING, MA
whdh.com

1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave

BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
PLYMOUTH, MA

