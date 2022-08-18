Read full article on original website
Major cleanup on Mass Pike after rental truck went up in flames
BOSTON — Crews worked hard cleaning up mattress debris off the Mass Pike after a rental truck caught on fire Monday afternoon, closing Exit 131 Eastbound. The U-Haul was filled with mattresses as it went up in flames, causing debris to spread across the Mass. highway. Boston and Cambridge...
whdh.com
Service resumes on Green Line after wires fell on tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning. The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
whdh.com
End of the Line, Yogi: Black bear seen across northeast Mass. captured and relocated
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear believed to have been sighted from Lowell to Woburn to, finally, North Reading, has been captured and relocated, according to police. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said local and environmental police were able to immobilize a black bear over the weekend that was likely the same one seen multiple times since mid-July.
whdh.com
Clean-up operation underway on Mass Pike’s Exit 131 after rental truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are in clean-up-mode after putting out a burning rental truck on a Mass Pike exit Monday, closing the ramp for Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the exit’s closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews knocked down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit.
whdh.com
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
whdh.com
Bluebikes smashes record for most weekend trips as Orange Line shutdown began
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bluebikes, the Boston metro area’s bike share service, smashed previous usage records as the Orange Line shut down. Boston city officials reported just over 36,000 trips this weekend, with both days beating the previously set record of 18,303 in September 2021. The city has also offered...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
whdh.com
Copley Square expected to be one of the busiest areas during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square is expected to be one of the busiest areas during the 30-day Orange Line shutdown. Dartmouth Street will be closed between St. James and Boylston Street. Some streets will also be shut down to general traffic to make way for shuttle buses. Parking spaces are...
whdh.com
Fire Marshal: Massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire cause was likely accidental
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials announced the massive fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday was likely an accident, and spread quickly due to winds that blew the flames onto a number of cars, boats, and buildings. In a press release, the state’s Department of Fire...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
7NEWS traffic report: volume building north of Boston amid Orange Line shutdown
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, commuters should brace for added traffic on all sides of the Orange Line. 7NEWS’s Marshall Hook shared with viewers the trouble spots to look out for. In particular, commuters should be aware of the bookends of...
whdh.com
Charlie Baker ‘pretty confident’ about Orange Line repair timeline
BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s feeling good about the Orange Line’s potential to reopen as scheduled. “I’m pretty confident that they’re gonna get it done in 30 days,” he said. Baker rode the Commuter Rail’s Haverhill Line from the North Shore, where...
whdh.com
Commuters gear up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are gearing up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown as T leaders predict a busier commute Tuesday. Many riders are bracing for a tougher commute and are looking to Tuesday as the true test of its impacts after a day of smooth sailing on Monday.
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
whdh.com
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
capecod.com
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
