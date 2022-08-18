A Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly allowing detainees to play a game where they fought one another in his presence. Former correctional officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, now faces four felony charges, including murder in the second degree, following an incident earlier this month in which a boy died, spurring the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the case. “Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence,” authorities said in a statement. Hicks is also charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and for violating his oath of office, according to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. “The actions of Mr. Hicks are deplorable and do not represent the core values of this agency,” said Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver in a statement. Oliver added that the department fired Hicks when they discovered he was under investigation by GBI, just a day before his arrest. Hicks is being held at the Ware County Jail without bond.Read it at WSB-TV

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO