Waycross, GA

wfxl.com

Woman arrested after carjacking two at gunpoint

A woman accused of carjacking two Uber employees at gunpoint has been arrested. According to Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson, on August 21, at approximately 8:20 p.m., dispatch received a call of two suspicious individuals in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Waycross juvenile correction officer arrested in RYDC death

WAYCROSS – A Waycross juvenile correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into the RYDC death of a juvenile during a fight. A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the juvenile involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile on August 9, 2022.
WAYCROSS, GA
douglasnow.com

One suspect nabbed in Circle K armed robbery

One suspect, Ernest Knighton, has been charged in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store on August 17. Knighton’s arrest marks the second time since 2014 he has been taken into custody for a robbery that occurred at a business in Douglas. However, his last offense ended in a five-year prison sentence.
DOUGLAS, GA
Atlanta Daily World

$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia

Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
WAYCROSS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Officer Who Allowed ‘Fight Game’ in Youth Jail Is Charged for Kid’s Death, Cops Say

A Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly allowing detainees to play a game where they fought one another in his presence. Former correctional officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, now faces four felony charges, including murder in the second degree, following an incident earlier this month in which a boy died, spurring the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the case. “Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence,” authorities said in a statement. Hicks is also charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and for violating his oath of office, according to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. “The actions of Mr. Hicks are deplorable and do not represent the core values of this agency,” said Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver in a statement. Oliver added that the department fired Hicks when they discovered he was under investigation by GBI, just a day before his arrest. Hicks is being held at the Ware County Jail without bond.Read it at WSB-TV
WAYCROSS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
WAYCROSS, GA
Jacksonville local news

