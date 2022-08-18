Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Woman arrested after carjacking two at gunpoint
A woman accused of carjacking two Uber employees at gunpoint has been arrested. According to Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson, on August 21, at approximately 8:20 p.m., dispatch received a call of two suspicious individuals in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller...
Attorneys for family of Camden County woman killed during search warrant sue for $25 million
WOODBINE, Ga. — The family of a Camden County woman shot and killed when deputies served a drug-related search warrant last year is now suing the sheriff's office and the deputies they believe were involved. The $25 million lawsuit was filed Sunday night. Latoya James, 37, was at her...
valdostatoday.com
Waycross juvenile correction officer arrested in RYDC death
WAYCROSS – A Waycross juvenile correctional officer has been arrested after an investigation into the RYDC death of a juvenile during a fight. A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the juvenile involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile on August 9, 2022.
News4Jax.com
Family of Georgia woman killed during raid files $25 million lawsuit against deputies, sheriff
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The family of a Georgia woman killed during a drug raid in 2021 has filed a federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeking $25 million in damages. A shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
douglasnow.com
One suspect nabbed in Circle K armed robbery
One suspect, Ernest Knighton, has been charged in connection with the armed robbery that occurred at a local convenience store on August 17. Knighton’s arrest marks the second time since 2014 he has been taken into custody for a robbery that occurred at a business in Douglas. However, his last offense ended in a five-year prison sentence.
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
News4Jax.com
All SB lanes on I-95 S at US-17 in Nassau County reopen after crash
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes reopened Monday morning after a major crash in Nassau County on I-95 South at US-17. Some drivers could experience delays. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. We are working to learn more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complaint for involuntary manslaughter issued for teen after death at youth detention center in Waycross
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A juvenile complaint for involuntary manslaughter has been secured for the teen involved in the fight that resulted in the death of another juvenile at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, according to the GBI. The victim died at...
Nassau County's Teen Mullet icon Fisher Monds takes 2nd place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite his long flowing hair, Hilliard’s Fisher Monds came up short in his quest to be named winner in the Teen Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin took home the Teen Mullet Crown in a contest that was decided by...
douglasnow.com
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
‘This pool is just going to drop:' Nassau County woman worries about pool she says contractor didn't install correctly
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It was during the pandemic in 2020 when Kristine Wortham and her family thought it would be a good time to get a pool installed in their backyard. “So we’re like, well, if we are going to do it, let's do it now because we didn’t know when we were going to be quarantined again," said Wortham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family friend of teen who died after ‘fight game’ at Waycross detention center heartbroken
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross juvenile detention guard is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was allowing a prisoner fight game inside of the facility that left one teen dead. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with a family friend who knew that teen....
First Coast News
Waycross juvenile inmate who died Tuesday identified as 17-year-old; officer arrested on murder charges
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The teenager who died after being taken, unconscious, to the hospital from the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center has been identified by family as 17--year-old Loyce Tucker. A correctional officer was arrested in connection Tucker's death Wednesday. Thomas Hicks, 30, was allegedly allowing juveniles to participate...
GBI: Juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Officer Who Allowed ‘Fight Game’ in Youth Jail Is Charged for Kid’s Death, Cops Say
A Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center employee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly allowing detainees to play a game where they fought one another in his presence. Former correctional officer Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, now faces four felony charges, including murder in the second degree, following an incident earlier this month in which a boy died, spurring the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the case. “Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence,” authorities said in a statement. Hicks is also charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and for violating his oath of office, according to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. “The actions of Mr. Hicks are deplorable and do not represent the core values of this agency,” said Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver in a statement. Oliver added that the department fired Hicks when they discovered he was under investigation by GBI, just a day before his arrest. Hicks is being held at the Ware County Jail without bond.Read it at WSB-TV
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Office identified body found in Nassau River
Investigators are asking for information in the death of 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. They say her death is a homicide.
GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a correctional officer they say violated his oath of office. Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and one count of violation of oath of office after investigators learned he allowed juvenile inmates to participate in a fight game in his presence.
Georgia mother arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed bus full of elementary school children
GYLNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after police said she pepper-sprayed a bus full of elementary school children Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The bus was picking up students in Brunswick when the mom, 30-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler, got...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1