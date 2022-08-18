ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to lead Memphis softball program

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 5 days ago

Memphis has hired Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro as its softball coach.

Prothro spent the past 12 seasons at Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win its first national championship in 2012 along with six Women's College World Series berths. She also developed some of the country's top pitchers, including Montana Fouts who was NFCA and SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2021.

Prothro takes over the Tigers program from Natalie Poole, who resigned in June after 11 seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Nkt5_0hMFlJpZ00

"First, I want to thank University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell, athletics director Greg Byrne and head coach Patrick Murphy for everything during my 11 years as an assistant coach with the Crimson Tide," Prothro said in a school release Thursday. "Coach Murphy gave me an opportunity to grow and develop into the coach I am today, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to coach at my alma mater."

Prothro was previously coach at Birmingham-Southern College in 2009-10, where she went 57-14. She also was coach at Samford in 2011, going 14-40 in her lone season.

She pitched at Alabama from 2003-06, when Prothro helped the Crimson Tide win its first SEC regular-season championship in 2006. Alabama also won two SEC Tournament championships (2003, 2005) and Prothro ended her career as a two-time second-team All-American and SEC pitcher of the year in 2006.

As Alabama's pitching coach, Prothro shaped some of the best arms in the country. Jaclyn Traina, Alexis Osorio, Sydney Littlejohn and Fouts were All-Americans under her watch, and Osorio, Littlejohn and Fouts each threw perfect games during their career.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro to lead Memphis softball program

