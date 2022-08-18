ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
Albany Herald

New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees

ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Fate of Okefenokee mine could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD

WAYCROSS -- The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy