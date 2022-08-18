Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO