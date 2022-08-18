Read full article on original website
Gorgeous Waterfall Hike near Denver | Elk Falls PondWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Opinion: What homeless people need to surviveDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Best ways to see Colorado's fall colors from up highMorgan TiltonColorado State
Repeat child sex offender sentenced to 12 months in prisonHeather WillardArvada, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Legendary Colorado football coach Kay Dalton dies
GREELEY, Colo. — Longtime Colorado football coach O. Kay Dalton has died, the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) announced Monday. After a 45-year football coaching career, Dalton was inducted as a member of three Hall of Fames: UNC Athletics, Colorado State University Athletics and Western Colorado Athletics. Dalton spent...
2023 recruiting heating up for Colorado men's basketball
One of the top 25 men's basketball prospects in the 2023 class was in Boulder on an official visit this past weekend, and the Buffaloes are expected to have more recruits on campus the first weekend in September. Click on the link below for the latest hoops recruiting scoop:
DU hockey alumni reconnect at annual golf tournament
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At Meridian Golf Club in Englewood, DU hockey alumni golfed and reminisced about all that winning they’ve done. "Perfect day, good event. We’re just excited to see everyone," said Colorado Avalanche forward and DU alum Logan O’Connor. "It really is just like a...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
travellemming.com
Camping Near Denver (9 Best Places, By a Local)
Colorado locals and visitors love to get outdoors and fortunately, there are plenty of places to go camping near Denver!. Even if you live nearby, there are lots of reasons to enjoy Denver camping. It’s a great way to test out new gear and practice camping skills before you head out on a longer trip. It’s also just a fun way to shake things up a bit!
Denver landscape company taps into modern trend of virtual yard design
Tilly.com takes pictures and measurements of home patios and lawns to build sustainable and practical spaces.
Goose announces pair of Colorado arena concerts
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Fresh off a performance at Red Rocks last week, jam band Goose has announced a pair of Colorado arena concerts this autumn. Goose will headline "Goosmas" at 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 26...
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Rockies using new machine to help with fielding skills
DENVER — Rockies third base coach Stu Cole is out on the field every single day, dropping lightweight balls into what he calls the ‘Visine Machine.’. It’s really called a Heater Power Alley Pro and it fires ground balls at players 10 feet away typically at a speed of 15 miles per hour. The Rockies started using it a couple months ago after seeing the San Francisco Giants use it.
America's Mountain gets another round of summer snow
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
Center for grieving families founded by former Broncos QB opens new location
A center that offers support to people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one is expanding to a new location in Aurora.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
'Wheel of Fortune' live tour bringing Clay Aiken to Colorado
DENVER — "American Idol" alum Clay Aiken and "Antique Roadshow" host Mark L. Walberg will split hosting duties on a new "Wheel of Fortune" live tour. The 60-date live tour kicks off in Kentucky on Thursday, Sept. 8. The all-new stage show will stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on...
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations
Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
Fall is officially one month away - and it looks like it, too
COLORADO, USA — Summer lovers, you may want to stop reading here. Fall is officially one month away, and if you look west from Denver and squint, it looks like it too. Snow covered Colorado's highest peaks on Monday, including Pikes Peak, an obvious indicator that cooler temperatures are just around the corner.
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
The Weeknd’s Show In Denver Was Amazing. Here Are 25+ Pix We Took
After two years of delays, The Weeknd finally brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour through Denver, which was absolutely amazing. Here are some sick pix in case you missed the show. Pictures From The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour. It feels like we waited forever for this show,...
