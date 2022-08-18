Why is Michael Hayden trying to validate Trump's 'deep state' conspiracy theory?

Read full article on original website
Related
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Washington Examiner
Trump v. United States: Former president files lawsuit to block DOJ reviewing raid evidence
Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit demanding the appointment of a special master to review any evidence independently that the FBI seized from him as he pushes back against the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the motion on Monday seeking an order from a judge to appoint...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner Bros. Discovery, the 74-year-old veteran newsman is said to be at a career crossroads and wondering if the time is right to end his amazing 32-year run.“Television is a young person’s game,” a source told Radar, adding, “and no one knows that better than Wolf.”"He realizes the changes under...
Washington Examiner
Judge rejects DOJ arguments to keep 'unprecedented' FBI's Trump raid affidavit entirely sealed
A judge suggested he may allow the Justice Department to keep the FBI affidavit behind its Mar-a-Lago raid mostly sealed, though he rejected the DOJ’s arguments that the justification underpinning the "unprecedented search" should be kept fully hidden. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the warrant for the raid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says primary loss shows GOP voters and leadership are 'very sick'
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said her double-digit loss to a Trump-backed challenger in Tuesday's GOP primary showed that "large portions" of the Republican Party are "very sick." Cheney made the comments in an interview on ABC's This Week that will air Sunday, snippets of which were released on Friday and Saturday. In this particular clip, the Wyoming lawmaker was asked what her 37-point loss to attorney Harriet Hageman said about the Republican Party.
Washington Examiner
Biden's 'body man' set to depart White House
Stephen Goepfert, President Joe Biden's "body man," will depart his role at the White House at the end of the week and take up a new post at the Department of Transportation. According to CNN, which broke the news of Goepfert's departure on Tuesday, he will be replaced by White House receptionist Jacob Spreyer.
Washington Examiner
Denver professor suggests Mossad was behind Rushdie stabbing
Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, could be behind the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie, a Denver professor speculated Saturday. Questioning the timing of the attack, Nader Hashemi, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, proposed two theories on the reason behind the failed murder attempt. One was that an agent for Mossad had communicated with the alleged stabber, Hadi Matar, and the other was that Iran was behind the attempt in retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Washington Examiner
Pentagon says Ukraine weakening Russian positions but unable to retake significant territory as war approaches six month mark
UKRAINE WEAKENING RUSSIA ON ‘DAILY BASIS’: In the war of attrition in Ukraine, U.S. weapons are being effectively employed to degrade Russian positions in both the south and the east, according to a senior U.S. defense official. “I would say that you are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official told reporters in a Zoom call on Friday. “In that sense, we are at a different phase than where we were even a couple of months ago.”
Washington Examiner
Lock-em-up Libs on the beach: Grim Reaper lawyer wants to imprison opponents
Along with Michael Avennati, Andrew Cuomo, and Rebekah Jones, the Trump-era media fraudster All-Star team includes Daniel Uhlfelder. You may not recognize the Florida man's name — you probably know him better as “Idiot Grim Reaper Attorney.”. Tomorrow is primary day, and Uhlfelder could become the Democrats’ nominee...
Washington Examiner
Russia to allow inspectors to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under threat in war
France said it has received an agreement in principle from Russia to dispatch a team of international nuclear experts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is feared to be at risk under Russian occupation. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna spoke by phone Tuesday morning with her Russian...
Washington Examiner
Alessandra Biaggi says NYC police union opposes her candidacy because her 'loyalty is to people'
PLEASANTVILLE, New York — A New York police union is spending heavily to defeat state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, who previously expressed support for directing funding away from police, because her "loyalty is to people," the candidate told a handful of voters Sunday. Speaking at a private home in Pleasantville...
Comments / 0