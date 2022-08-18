Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
One step closer to a 'normal school year': State relaxes COVID-19 guidance
Rochester, N.Y. — Children go back to school in two weeks - and their return is going to look very different this year than it has for the last two. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state will ease up on COVID-19 quarantine guidance and ditch random testing for students in hopes of causing less disruption on students, parents, and staff this year.
13 WHAM
New York relaxes COVID restrictions for schools
New York State (WRGB) — New York State will be relaxing COVID restrictions as we near the first day of school. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state will be aligning with CDC guidelines, which includes no more quarantining if exposed. This will be the first time in...
13 WHAM
New York state updates quarantine guidelines for child care programs
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Children and Family Services has updated its guidelines for child care programs, eliminating the quarantine requirement for each exposure to COVID-19 for children who are not sick. Previously, children who were unvaccinated were required to quarantine for five days after...
13 WHAM
One more round of drought relief for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Much of WNY experienced drought relief today with many areas seeing between 1/4-3/4" of rain. Some isolated spots had more than 1" of rain in thundery downpours. Here's a look at rainfall amounts on the New York State Mesonet through 6pm today. Today's rain in Rochester...
Comments / 0