Rochester, N.Y. — Children go back to school in two weeks - and their return is going to look very different this year than it has for the last two. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state will ease up on COVID-19 quarantine guidance and ditch random testing for students in hopes of causing less disruption on students, parents, and staff this year.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO