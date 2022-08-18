Help your Georgia State Patrol troopers win annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol needs your help to win the annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest from the American Association of State Troopers.

GSP has previously won the annual content in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

This year’s submission features two GSP cruisers with the MLB World Series Trophy, as well as UGA’s National Football College Championship trophy.

GSP is hoping to keep the winning trend in Georgia going. CLICK HERE to vote for this year’s submission.

