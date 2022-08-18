Read full article on original website
John V
4d ago
Hide your children from these people. This is not gay pride, this is open sexual deviant behavior that they want all to. watch. They should be arrested for exposing themselves in publicand to children, and having sex in public.
Reply(3)
11
Cherry 's last words
4d ago
the main thing to do is hide yourself and your children from these perverts!!
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
'This means so much': Austin Pride festival, parade back after two-year hiatus due to pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: You can watch the full live stream of the parade at the bottom of this story. The annual Austin Pride celebration was back in Downtown Austin on Saturday. The 30th annual event returned in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was...
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
City of Austin launching new team to coordinate homeless encampment cleanups
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Tuesday that it is streamlining its approach to managing homeless encampments. On Tuesday, the City will launch the Homeless Encampment Management Team, a multi-departmental group that will coordinate management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments. The City said it will...
Some UT Austin students will dissect Taylor Swift lyrics for class credit this semester
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas at Austin students know all too well how fast certain classes can fill up – and one new course probably has some Longhorns thinking they should've said no to one of their classes to leave a blank space on their schedule. Starting...
KVUE
How Austin businesses prepared for weather damage
The flooding has impacted several businesses around Austin. Some even boarded up their shops Monday night to prevent damage.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVUE
Widespread showers and storms across Central Texas; Flood Watch in effect
AUSTIN, Texas — A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday.*. 7:49 p.m. - There are no active warnings in Central Texas. Water levels are currently falling in Shoal Creek. 6:28 p.m. - Capital Metro said it is monitoring the inclement weather, which is affecting its services....
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
10-year-old Austin girl becomes published author
Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children's chapter book, "Hope."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Sharks Burger in Leander celebrates 5-year anniversary
The first location of Sharks Burger in Leander is celebrating its five-year anniversary Aug. 22. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) Burger joint Sharks Burger will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its first location Aug. 22. The original Sharks Burger is located inside the Shell convenience store at 12681 W. Hero Way, Leander.
Eater
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
Police searching for 17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Sunday morning. Destiny Jackson Wallag was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, after disappearing from the Springhill Suites at 10936 Stonelake Blvd. in North Austin. Wallag’s...
This Austin business offers drag queen telegrams. Here's how it works
AUSTIN, Texas — If there's one thing Austinites know how to do, it's entertain. One way to give the gift of entertainment is through an Extragram – a variation on old-school singing telegrams, performed by a local drag queen. Extragrams was born out of necessity during the pandemic...
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
KVUE
Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 15