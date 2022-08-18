The following is an excerpt from www.legion.org/veteransbenefits:. “As the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act becomes law, millions of veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures will be eligible for benefits. The PACT Act, which covers veterans from Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan, is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years and addresses a broad spectrum of toxic exposures. Veterans will now see additional benefits for exposures to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, additional presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure, nuclear radiation exposure during several nuclear clean-up operations, and provisions for victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune.”

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO