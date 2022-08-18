Read full article on original website
Council approves police academy attendance for one
Members of the Houston City Council took two votes during a closed session last week following its regular meeting. The board authorized sending Lane Haley to a police academy. The city will pay the expense and he’ll commit to remain employed at Houston for a set period. He will also be paid $15 per hour while attending. The vote was 5-0 (with alderwoman Sheila Walker out of town)
Report: About 1,000 added to Medicaid in Texas County following expansion of program
A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri. The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.
15 tracts sold Monday at county land tax sale
Texas County sold 15 tracts of property Monday on the steps of the county administrative center because the owners failed to pay their taxes. The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, generated $141,576. Assessor Debbie James and County Clerk Peggy Seyler also were there. More than 40 bidders registered.
Dablemont gives update on museum project to feature Piney River
I have long dreamed of creating a museum about the Big Piney River I loved so much, and bringing back to life the people who lived in the region I grew up in. I never thought it could happen. There just wasn’t a way to come up with the money needed when I was young. But that has changed.
Two fire departments respond to structure fire
Two fire departments were called Monday evening to a reported trailer house fire in the 14600 block of Kimble Drive. Licking and Edgar Springs responded.
The PACT Act is packed
The following is an excerpt from www.legion.org/veteransbenefits:. “As the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act becomes law, millions of veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures will be eligible for benefits. The PACT Act, which covers veterans from Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan, is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years and addresses a broad spectrum of toxic exposures. Veterans will now see additional benefits for exposures to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, additional presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure, nuclear radiation exposure during several nuclear clean-up operations, and provisions for victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune.”
JAMES “RUSTY” RUSSELL HOYLE
James “Rusty” Russell Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Texas County, the son of Robert and Doris (Butts) Hoyle. Rusty went to school in St....
DEATH NOTICE: Carl Morgan
A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
‘Cold Justice’ episode featuring Texas County case to air next month
The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10. Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3...
Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
DEATH NOTICE: Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson
Services for Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson, 62, are noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
Drought conditions improve, National Weather Service says
The National Weather Service issued its latest report on southwest Missouri drought conditions on Aug. 18. Texas County remains in the moderate category. A few weeks ago the designation was “severe drought.”
VARONICA LYNN SWAN
This won’t be your ordinary obituary because she was not an ordinary lady. Varonicia Lynn Swan was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Erie, Penn., to Ronald Russell Rhineberger and Margaret Elizabeth (Warden) Rhineberger. She left this world on Aug. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, including her darling baby sister, Susan. She was married to Douglas Allen Swan on Oct. 5, 1985.
Houston man arrested Sunday by state highway patrol
A Houston man was arrested early Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jacob L. Cantrell, 20, is charged with DWI – first offense. He is held at the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
