mendofever.com
Mendocino County Employees Demand Cost of Living Raise and Push Back on Claims of Budget Shortfalls
Union members packed into the Board of Supervisors chambers at last week’s meeting, scoffing at claims of a financial crisis and calling for an increase in pay. “We’ve been hearing that the county can’t afford a cost of living increase because there’s a financial crisis,” said Patrick Hickey, the field representative for SEIU Local 1021, which represents most of the county’s unionized workers. “But is there? In a word: no.”
mendofever.com
Step Up and Lend a Hand on September 17 to Clean Up the Waters of Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust:. Mendocino County residents and visitors are invited to join the Mendocino Land Trust and partnering organizations for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17. Participants can choose from 17 sites where organizers will equip them with supplies, data cards and directions about how they can help with this statewide effort.
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
mendofever.com
Last-Ditch Effort to Levy a Suspended Jail Term on Disgraced UPD Sergeant
Mendocino County probation officers are arguing for a 12-month suspended jail term for former Ukiah Police Sgt. Kevin Murray. It is a move vigorously opposed by the high-powered defense team who negotiated a plea bargain that saw prosecutors agree to strike three sex felonies from the disgraced cop’s criminal case.
mendofever.com
November’s Mendocino County Election: Jam-Packed With Races—Not Enough Candidates to Fill Open Seats
On November 8, 2022, residents will get the opportunity cast their ballot for special district races throughout the cities, towns, and municipalities of Mendocino County. A review of the draft list of candidates made public by Mendocino County’s Assessor, Clerk, Recorder, and Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie indicates over half of the special districts with open seats in this election cycle will default to the appointment due to a lack of candidates running in those races.
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
krcrtv.com
Willits Police Department searching for owner of old photo collection turned in
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is searching for the owner of a collection of over 40 photos turned in to the department. The department announced in a Facebook post on Monday, that a Whitman's chocolate box was turned in containing an old photo collection. The photos appear to be from several generations ago ranging from classroom photos from the mid-1940s taken at Potter Valley Grammar School, to a young native girl named Morgan taken in September of 1993 when she was just 20 months old.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
mendofever.com
Policing the Police: A Review of the Multiple Cases Involving the Ukiah Police Department
A married couple claiming brutality at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department is no longer being prosecuted by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth and Arturo Valdes claim that on March 28th of last year, just a few days before Ukiah police officers were filmed beating and tasing Gerardo Magdaleno as he stood on the street with no clothes on, they were abused in their own front yard by UPD Sergeant Ronald Donahue and Officer Eric Rodello.
Former CA park ranger passed out in patrol car in 2014 now involved in DUI crash, CHP says
CHP says a former California state park ranger who was captured passed out in his patrol car with a beer can in his lap in 2014, is responsible for a DUI crash in Mendocino County that injured a family of five.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Yelling And Screaming, Female Making Motions With Metal Stake – Ukiah Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Grass Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Costco
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:32 p.m. indicated that a vegetation fire ignited in the grass field west of Ukiah’s Costco. The Incident Commander arrived and said that the fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size burning in the grass field. Law enforcement near the scene is searching for three...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County prosecutors drop all charges against man disfigured in arrest by UPD￼
UKIAH, 8/19/22 — Mendocino County prosecutors dropped all charges against a man who was permanently disfigured by officers of the Ukiah Police Department (UPD) during a violent arrest last spring. Arturo Valdes was suspected of misdemeanor DUI, but he suffered visible facial fractures during his arrest in the front yard of his Ukiah home.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
Lake County News
Point fire leads to evacuations near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters are working to stop a Saturday evening fire near Lower Lake. The Point fire was first reported just before 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Point Lakeview Road near Highway 29. Firefighters at the scene later put the fire closer to the area...
mendofever.com
Last Member of the Covelo Six Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in State Prison for ‘Heinous and Pure Evil’ Crimes
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Samson Musselini Little Bear Joaquin, age 25 years, formerly of Covelo, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to 31 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘I Tested Positive for Covid’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid. I had a scratchy throat on Thursday, but I tested and...
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Gun Death Is a Homicide, Says MCSO
Five days ago, an early morning shooting along Highway 20 resulted in the death of 52-year-old Fort Bragg man Daniel Martin Shealor. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Captain Van Patten confirmed that MCSO detectives are considering the death a homicide “because of a gunshot wound.”. On Friday,...
mendofever.com
Friends Concerned After Lake County Woman Missing Nearly One Week
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. Goldie Morse, 38, of Middletown, was reported as a missing person on August 17th, 2022. Morse was last seen near the Black Rock Golf Course on Cobb on August 13th, 2022. It was reported Morse did...
