Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a parking lot...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD investigating gunshot death, 2nd homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide. According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bank robbery suspect in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large law enforcement presence responded to a bank in north Sioux Falls Tuesday morning following a reported robbery. Sioux Falls Police officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were seen outside the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of N. Cliff Avenue and E. Rice Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspicious package, street closure related to bank robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city. According to a message from police on social media, the intersection is closed to all vehicle and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews working on outside lane of South Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southbound outside lane of South Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls between East 11th Street and East 20th Street is now closed to allow crews to perform concrete repairs in preparation for new asphalt. In the upcoming weeks, the location of the lane closures...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kelo.com

One dead in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remembering Tunis, a man killed by gun violence Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered tonight for a vigil to remember a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man lost to gun violence. The vigil for Tunis Lomax was, as you might imagine, mournful and somber. Cynthia Lomax of Sioux Falls identified a shooting victim as her husband Tunis, whom she says was brought to a hospital but died from his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police identify homicide victim; No arrests made

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a weekend homicide in Sioux Falls, though few details about what led up to his death have been released. Tunis Lomax was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Woman shot in accidental shooting, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back after giving two men a ride Monday night. First responders were called to the area of 12th and Marion around 10:40 p.m. for reports of a woman with a gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fall activities in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Share input on future of Sioux Falls pools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants public input on the future of outdoor swimming pools. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is holding three community meetings to “create a vision for addressing aging city aquatic facilities and providing the best overall experience for pool users.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police identify persons of interest in weekend homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have identified three persons of interest in relation to a weekend homicide. The persons of interest identified by police are 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting in Sioux Falls, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD

