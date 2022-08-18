Dress in light layers, pack extra water, grab your sunglasses, and be prepared to deal with impacted air quality before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure off the coast and to our east will continue to leave our high temperatures on the rise and plenty of sunshine overhead for northern California Tuesday. We'll also have some bigger impacts to our air quality as smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex settles into the valley early to mid day. Air quality will become more impacted than it was on Monday across most of our region, and you may want to limit your time outdoors today because of that. We have clear but hazy conditions overhead to start the day, and will be sunny but hazy through the entire day. Patchy smoke will be possible in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, and 40's to 50's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon, and humidity will dip down to 26 percent or lower this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 106 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and mountains Tuesday afternoon. Most areas are projected to end up 1 to 2 degrees warmer than Monday afternoon today. The dry conditions and hot temperatures will be a big concern for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range Tuesday.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO