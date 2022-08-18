Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Jail closes 3 housing units due to staffing issues
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that it has closed three housing units at the Tehama County Jail in the last two months due to staffing issues. It said 20 of 33 positions allocated for the jail are either vacant or the employee...
shastascout.org
Shasta County’s McConnell Foundation Leverages Real Estate for Philanthropy: Here’s How Much Local Land They Own
An interactive Google map of properties owned by the McConnell Foundation. The McConnell Foundation already owns hundreds of acres of prime riverfront land around Redding’s Sundial bridge, much of which is leased to the nonprofit Turtle Bay Exploration Park. Last year, when the Foundation wanted to buy and develop more land at the riverfront, they collaborated with Turtle Bay and others, and submitted a proposal to buy and redevelop the Redding Civic Auditorium grounds and Redding Rodeo grounds.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Job-Hopping Lawman in Dog-Mauling Lawsuit Hired by Shasta College; Has K-9 Named ‘Bolt’
(Editor’s note: Some photographs in this story may be disturbing to some readers.) Sobering new details continue to surface about Nathan Mendes of Bella Vista. One of the most stunning pieces of Mendes news is that Shasta College recently hired him, despite a host of obvious red flags. Mendes...
NBC Bay Area
List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires
Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018. An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu. The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as...
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
krcrtv.com
More lawsuits filed against power company on the deadly McKinney Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire resulted in the death of four people. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, James Frantz and his law group say their legal team is confident it was started by the utility company Pacific Corp. They have taken on...
krcrtv.com
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows roughly 400 acres overnight
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex burned just about 400 acres overnight. The Six Rivers National Forest reports that the fire is now 27,408 acres and remains at 80% containment. Crews focused on the Ammon and Campbell fires on Monday. The U.S. Forest Service said favorable conditions...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested in Anderson on drug charges, 2 others arrested on outstanding warrants
ANDERSON, Calif. - Four people were arrested in Anderson on Sunday afternoon after officers said they responded to a report of a disturbance. Anderson Police Department said they responded to a home it says is a known narcotic home on Nathan Drive. Officers detained all the people inside the home...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 19, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 19, 2022. Verbal dispute in a maroon van front smashed in. No front LP. Last seen behind the Holiday gas station in the parking lot near the car wash. Unk if the van exited the parking lot. Male was in the drivers seat, female in the passenger seat. Comp did not see any physical contact.
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff Fire Department has a person of interest who the fire chief said may have started a fire that destroyed three homes Sunday night. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street. Firefighters were on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches 80% containment, over 27,000 acres burned
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers Lightning complex has reached 27,025 acres with 80% containment, says The U.S. Forest Service. Officials say low humidity played a factor in keeping the fire at a low to moderate intensity Monday. Combined with reduced smoke and clearer skies, aircrews were able to help out early in the day, supporting ground resources.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Redding
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 17, 2022 at about 7:17 PM, Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old male stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim and was quickly identified as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26-years-old, of Redding. Ault fled the area on foot. The responding officers were familiar with Ault and saturated the areas he is known to frequent. Several hours later, Ault was located hiding in a greenbelt area near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and he was apprehended without incident. Ault was booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office announces $10K reward for information leading to missing man
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to authorities locating a missing man. The sheriff's office said the reward is information that leads to it locating 60-year-old Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen around May 13.
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO: Man arrested for assault, puts gun in victim’s mouth
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the incident on Saturday around 11:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. Authorities learned that a...
actionnewsnow.com
7 cited, 3 arrested during DUI and license checkpoint in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - On Friday, the Redding Police Department, with the Anderson Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a DUI and driver’s license from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. North Market Street DUI and license checkpoint. Redding...
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Hot & hazy Tuesday, but welcome changes are ahead!
Dress in light layers, pack extra water, grab your sunglasses, and be prepared to deal with impacted air quality before you head out the door Tuesday. High pressure off the coast and to our east will continue to leave our high temperatures on the rise and plenty of sunshine overhead for northern California Tuesday. We'll also have some bigger impacts to our air quality as smoke from the 6 Rivers Complex settles into the valley early to mid day. Air quality will become more impacted than it was on Monday across most of our region, and you may want to limit your time outdoors today because of that. We have clear but hazy conditions overhead to start the day, and will be sunny but hazy through the entire day. Patchy smoke will be possible in Trinity and Shasta Counties. Temperatures have dipped into the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, and 40's to 50's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the southeast to 10mph this afternoon, and humidity will dip down to 26 percent or lower this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 106 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and mountains Tuesday afternoon. Most areas are projected to end up 1 to 2 degrees warmer than Monday afternoon today. The dry conditions and hot temperatures will be a big concern for our fire danger, but the modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range Tuesday.
Comments / 3