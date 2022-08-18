JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber of Commerce documented an average of 50 “Stranger Things” tourists per day this summer. Those who came into the Visitor’s Center and signed the register came from all areas of the United States, from California to Massachusetts and all points in between. International travelers journeyed to Jackson from Canada, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Parents brought their children, and young adults drove themselves.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO