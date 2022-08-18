ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

‘Stranger Things’ boosts Jackson economy

JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber of Commerce documented an average of 50 “Stranger Things” tourists per day this summer. Those who came into the Visitor’s Center and signed the register came from all areas of the United States, from California to Massachusetts and all points in between. International travelers journeyed to Jackson from Canada, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Parents brought their children, and young adults drove themselves.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
