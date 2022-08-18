Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge community continues memory of 5-year-old after tragic death
STOCKBRIDGE — Larger than life. These are the three words Wayanna Jackson used to describe her 5-year-old son Waydn Thursday.
Henry County Daily Herald
‘Stranger Things’ boosts Jackson economy
JACKSON — The Butts County Chamber of Commerce documented an average of 50 “Stranger Things” tourists per day this summer. Those who came into the Visitor’s Center and signed the register came from all areas of the United States, from California to Massachusetts and all points in between. International travelers journeyed to Jackson from Canada, Denmark, Poland and Germany. Parents brought their children, and young adults drove themselves.
Henry County Daily Herald
Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
Henry County Daily Herald
Prosecutor set to announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks
A decision is expected Tuesday in the criminal case against two Atlanta police officers charged in relation to the June 2020 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, Georgia special prosecutor Peter Skandalakis said in a statement. Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by officer Garrett Rolfe outside a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Police catch suspect at airport after 2 people were killed and another was wounded in Midtown Atlanta shootings
Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday. "The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident," police said in a tweet.
Henry County Daily Herald
3 people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta and police are searching for a suspect
Three people have been shot in Midtown Atlanta, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, citing preliminary information. Police said the scene is still active and officers are searching for a suspect. Residents have been asked to stay off the streets in the area.
