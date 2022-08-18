ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant

On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Todd Superintendent Named Healthy Kentucky Champion

The Todd County School District superintendent has been named one of seven people in the 2022 class of Healthy Kentucky Champions by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The award recognizes people dedicated to improving the health of Kentuckians at a community or state level. Mark Thomas was instrumental in...
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Tourism Pig Carrying Message To State Fair

A pig from the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism is helping to spread the message about visitor opportunities in the county. Trigg County Tourism Representative Kerry Allen says the small pig that has wheels has become a symbol for tourism in the county. Allen says the pig most recently accompanied him to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jennifer Bennett, 54 of Cadiz

Graveside services for 54 year-old Jennifer Lynn Bennett of Evergreen Park, Illinois will be Friday, August 26, at 3:00 p.m. in the Wall Cemetery in Wallonia. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arangements.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Two injured in Princeton collision

Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
PRINCETON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Edith Johnson, 67 of Guthrie

A celebration of life and remembrance memorial for 67-year-old Edith Johnson of Guthrie will be Saturday, August 27 at 3pm at 338 East Park Street in Guthrie. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
GUTHRIE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash

A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Margaret Stoneham Lacy, 93 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 93-year-old Margaret Stoneham Lacy, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, August 25 at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Native Serving On The USS The Sullivans

A Cadiz native is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans. Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Cox, a native of Cadiz and a 2014 graduate of Trigg County High School, serves in the U.S. Navy and works on the ship’s mechanical systems as a machinist’s mate responsible for working in auxiliaries, which includes refrigeration systems, air conditioning, and hydraulics.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY

