Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA Nabs $100K USDA Grant
On July 25, Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble inked a community development grant with officials from the US Department of Agriculture — bringing $100,000 to the Hopkinsville/Christian County YMCA. During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved that action retroactively, in what should be a well-embraced lift for the...
wkdzradio.com
Todd Superintendent Named Healthy Kentucky Champion
The Todd County School District superintendent has been named one of seven people in the 2022 class of Healthy Kentucky Champions by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The award recognizes people dedicated to improving the health of Kentuckians at a community or state level. Mark Thomas was instrumental in...
“Litterbox” rumor addressed at Hopkins County Schools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Hopkins County Schools are addressing a trending social media post they say is not true. A woman on Facebook claims some students at the schools are identifying themselves as animals, with one student going as far to ask for a litterbox in the restrooms. The woman is apparently upset because […]
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Tourism Pig Carrying Message To State Fair
A pig from the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism is helping to spread the message about visitor opportunities in the county. Trigg County Tourism Representative Kerry Allen says the small pig that has wheels has become a symbol for tourism in the county. Allen says the pig most recently accompanied him to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WBKO
Russellville teacher faces disciplinary action after making inappropriate comment to a student about his race
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first full week of classes wraps up for Russellville Independent Schools, one mother describes a concerning situation from her son’s middle school classroom. Regarding the incident, Patricia Hudson says, “I just can’t fathom it. It just does not make sense that if a...
wkdzradio.com
Jennifer Bennett, 54 of Cadiz
Graveside services for 54 year-old Jennifer Lynn Bennett of Evergreen Park, Illinois will be Friday, August 26, at 3:00 p.m. in the Wall Cemetery in Wallonia. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arangements.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton collision
Two people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle on North Jefferson Street in Princeton Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of North Jefferson around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a two-vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 35-year-old Travis Greer of Princeton was heading south bound on North Jefferson when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Christopher Wright of Princeton pulled into his path.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
wkdzradio.com
W.C. “Bugs” Turner, 78 of Hopkinsville
There are no services scheduled for 78 year-old W.C. “Bugs” Turner, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Edith Johnson, 67 of Guthrie
A celebration of life and remembrance memorial for 67-year-old Edith Johnson of Guthrie will be Saturday, August 27 at 3pm at 338 East Park Street in Guthrie. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stewart County High School parents livid over delayed school threat announcement
Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district's notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery at Walmart on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 27-year-old Chasity Radford was stopped by Walmart employees for shoplifting over $300 worth of merchandise. She reportedly attempted to flee with the merchandise and pushed a Walmart employee. Bradford is charged...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
wkdzradio.com
Margaret Stoneham Lacy, 93 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Margaret Stoneham Lacy, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, August 25 at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning at 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Native Serving On The USS The Sullivans
A Cadiz native is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans. Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Cox, a native of Cadiz and a 2014 graduate of Trigg County High School, serves in the U.S. Navy and works on the ship’s mechanical systems as a machinist’s mate responsible for working in auxiliaries, which includes refrigeration systems, air conditioning, and hydraulics.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
Comments / 0