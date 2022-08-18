Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on demonstrations and crafts. Communications Director Amber Kerr said […]
TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its owner. She said plenty of people also expressed […]
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
WTHI
Restaurant heavily damaged by late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant went up in flames late Monday night. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in Rockville at Benjamin's Family Restaurant and Catering. The business is located at 605 East Ohio Street. Crews found the roof fully engulfed. No injuries were reported. An investigation into...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio. Registration is at 9 a.m., followed […]
MyWabashValley.com
More nice weather
The tropical Atlantic remains pretty calm. High of 81 and low of 63 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a light north wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are up some but not much of a heat index. Water vapor satellite has more moisture south of here. Satellite and radar are pretty clear for us. We stay dry the next two days. Small chance of a shower later Thursday and part if Friday but better rain chances early next week. Temps will warm some the next few days. Tonight, fair and 59. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 85. Mostly dry and warm the rest of the week and a pretty warm weekend coming up.
Rockville restaurant burns in early morning fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
WTHI
Hundreds of people came together to honor three young lives lost in tragic crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the lives of three young Indiana State student-athletes taken too soon. Sunday was a time for gathering and prayer for everyone in the ISU family. "It's just a sad day for Terre Haute," Carrie Harney, a...
MyWabashValley.com
Rain chances for part of the weekend
Some cloud cover in the area. Storms west of here. High of 85 and low of 61 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points still pretty nice. Heat index not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has our next system moving this way from the NW. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. Radar is all clear here. Rain chances the second half of the weekend. Rain ends to start next week. Temps will warm some next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 65. Tomorrow, PM rain and 86. Rain on Sunday but dry most of next week and warmer later next week.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fatal One-Car Crash Near Terre Haute Kills Three, Injures Two; Four of Five Occupants from Ind State Football Team
All five names of those in the tragic single vehicle crash involving Indiana State University students over the weekend in Riley, Indiana have now been released. Four of the five in the car, and two of the three who lost their lives, were members of the Sycamore football team. Freshman ISU players Caleb Van Hooser and Christian Eubanks were killed in the crash, along with ISU student Jayden Musili. The two individuals severely injured were football payers Omarian Dixon and John Moore. The vehicle struck a tree in the Riley, Indiana area; about ten miles southeast of Terre Haute, around 1:30 AM Sunday morning.
Indiana State University football players among victims in deadly crash
All five passengers are believed to be Indiana State University students, including some football players, police said Sunday morning.
WANE-TV
ISP: LSD tabs, cash land Terre Haute man in jail
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple dealing charges after a trooper found LSD, marijuana and cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop in southwest Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. The trooper stopped 21-year-old Jakob D. Carlson for speeding on Section...
ISU Officials hold press conference following crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University officials held a press conference on Monday afternoon, addressing the car accident that took the lives of three students and injured two others. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb Vanhooser. University president Deborah […]
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
MyWabashValley.com
Active school shooter training for all VCSC staff
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon staff of Vigo County Schools will be participating in the ALICE Training Program. ALICE is an active shooter training program specifically for teachers and employees. The training is to teach staff what to do in case of the event and to enforce evacuation during a lockdown, if possible. The teachers will then assist the students in this training by different age groups.
Comments / 0