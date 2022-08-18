Some cloud cover in the area. Storms west of here. High of 85 and low of 61 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points still pretty nice. Heat index not a major factor. Water vapor satellite has our next system moving this way from the NW. Satellite has more clouds west of here and moving this way. Radar is all clear here. Rain chances the second half of the weekend. Rain ends to start next week. Temps will warm some next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 65. Tomorrow, PM rain and 86. Rain on Sunday but dry most of next week and warmer later next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO