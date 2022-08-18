ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair

Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Free Food & Drink Inside Taste NY Marketplace, 25 Cent Milk at NYS Fair

It's almost fair time and there are lots to see and do. From free food and drink samples to 25-cent milk, including strawberry, it's all at the New York State Fair this year. Taste the best New York has to offer inside the Taste NY market. Buy and sample homegrown and homemade New York food and beverage products from across the State. More than 100 unique food and craft beverages will be available.
FOOD & DRINKS
WIBX 950

Meno Male! Bella Regina & Their Famous Riggies Are Finally Back!

One of Utica's best-known restaurants for authentic chicken riggies is back open, after a brief closure and move to North Utica. In a recent Facebook post, Bella Regina's announced they would be open for business at their new location at 15 Auert Ave, beginning Tuesday, August 23rd. Bella Regina closed...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
WIBX 950

6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WIBX 950

Someone Tried Owning A Pet Alligator In New York State… And Failed

Some people will do everything they can to have the craziest pets imaginable, this case is no different. There have been pet raccoons, ducks, geese, deer and so many more. You can own several of these animals legally in New York with a permit, others not so much. Thiis one has to top the list of craziest pets to own.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#White Pizza#Pizza Sauce#Restaurant Info#Powdered Sugar#Food Truck#Food Drink#Eat These Fun#The New York State Fair#New Yorkers#Fried Specialties#Toss N Fire#Coliseum
WIBX 950

Is It Legal to Bet on the Pig Races at the New York State Fair?

It seems like you can bet on everything these days. Legal online betting took effect in New York at the beginning of the year, and many people started dabbling in it, using popular apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. And anyone who's familiar with these apps knows you can sometimes make some pretty bizarre prop bets. A prop bet is a wager on something that happens during the competition that isn't tied to the final score or end result. The Super Bowl is full of these -- you can even bet on the color of the Gatorade that gets splashed on the coach at the end of the game.
LIFESTYLE
WIBX 950

New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo

Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event. The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Bikers Become Heroes, Saving the Day Not Once But Twice

Not all bikers wear capes but one group in Upstate New York certainly should. They saved the day not once, but twice. The Muleskinners Riding Club in Watertown heard about a mom who was looking for her daughter's stolen bike. It was taken off Chelsy Mae Dove's front porch in the early morning hours. "When I reported it stolen with Watertown PD, I was just another stolen bike report," Dove said.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBX 950

Utica Pioneers Hold Fan Vote to Determine New Uniform Design

That's what Utica University is asking fans of their hockey program about new uniforms for the upcoming season. The Pioneers will be debuting new jerseys as they are set to take the ice for the first time as Utica University this fall. The change from college to university came in February of this year following approval from the New York State Board of Regents.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections

As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States

According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
ECONOMY
WIBX 950

These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York

The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
BUSINESS
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy