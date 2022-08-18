ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake under warning advisory after harmful algae found in water

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Swimmers and lake-goers are told to stay away from Round Lake in Camas thanks to harmful algae found in the water.

Clark County Public Health issued a warning advisory Thursday after water samples taken from the lake showed elevated levels of cyanotoxins.

Ingesting or touching water with cyanotoxins poses significant health risk and could lead to coughing, chest tightness, rash, blisters or eye irritation.

When warning advisories are in place, health experts say people should avoid swimming, and other activities like water skiing. However, those using motorized boats, kayaking or canoeing can still use the lake but should avoid areas of scum.

Meanwhile, pets should avoid all contact with the water and, like humans, should not drink from the lake. Swallowing water with cyanotoxins can result in abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.

Health officials said they will continue to monitor the lake and take weekly water samples to test toxin levels while algal blooms are present. Signs will be updated as conditions change.

Lacamas Lake, which is about 1.7 miles north of Round Lake, is also under a warning advisory, which was first issued last week .

More information about harmful algal blooms or the advisory can be found on the county’s public health website . If you see an algal bloom in other lakes contact Clark County Public Health to report it.

