Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas

Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas

A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flood watch in effect for Denton County

When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect through Monday at noon for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

