FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: It was a historic 24 hours in North Texas
DFW saw 9.19 inches of rain in 24 hours, which is the second highest in that span on record. Here's the latest.
WFAA
Power outages, flight delays and cancelations due to heavy rain in DFW
WFAA reporter Susanne Brunner is keeping track of power outages and flight troubles in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.
KCEN TV NBC 6
1 dies in major flooding in Dallas area
Cars were submerged in the rising waters the Dallas area saw. The city's drainage system couldn't handle all of the heavy rain.
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain and severe flooding to North Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
Heavy rain, flooding makes for treacherous commute across North Texas
Stay home if you can, be incredibly cautious if you can’t. That is the message from police this morning as North Texas finds itself partly underwater.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas
Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Tracking flood chances in North Texas
Rain has moved into parts of North Texas. Rounds of showers and storms leading to possible flooding will continue through Monday.
WFAA
Dallas residents wake up to flooded apartments, cars swept away after severe weather hits
"I'm freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding," said Brittney Taylor. As flood water rushed downtown many residents were misplaced.
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
fox4news.com
Flooded roads cause problems in Fort Worth
There was flooding near downtown Fort Worth overnight as well. Dan Goodwin talks about the worst of it and the situation right now.
WFAA
DFW Weather: How much rain will we get? And when? Here's the weekend weather timeline
DALLAS — How about that rain to bring an end to the 100 degree days?! It's not impossible to see another triple digit heat day through September, but it is not showing up on our 10-day. What is with the August rain?. August is one of our driest months,...
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
How much rain did North Texas lakes get? And how far are they from normal now?
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
DFW Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for Dallas, Tarrant counties as rain causes flooding and road closures across North Texas
DALLAS — A flash flood warning remains in effect for Dallas County through 1 p.m. Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout North Texas. More than seven inches of rain fell over DFW Airport overnight, with the City...
Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas
A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
Flood watch in effect for Denton County
When it finally rains, it pours. After a prolonged dry spell, a flood watch is in effect through Monday at noon for Denton County. The heaviest rain and highest flood risk is expected Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain amounts of 2 to 5 inches are the most likely total at any one location, but isolated totals of over 8 inches are expected somewhere in North Texas.
WFAA
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
DFW Weather: Heavy rain causes flooding, road closures and water rescues across North Texas
DALLAS — A Flood Watch remains in effect for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 8 p.m. on Monday, but the overnight storms have already brought deep pooling, and morning and afternoon commute headaches aplenty, to roads throughout the North Texas region. Due to the damage, Dallas County Judge Clay...
