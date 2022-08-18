Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights – 8.23.22
It’s National Sponge Cake Day and American Idol will be holding auditions via Zoom in Missouri!. Do you remember the very first American Idol Winner? Well they you know the answer to our Morning Mind Bender. A new study says dogs cry tears of joy. The Clean Team returns to Downtown Joplin.
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Storms roll through Joplin region, 2,000 initially without power
JOPLIN REGION — Storms rolled through the Joplin region late Saturday evening knocking out power to portions of Northeast Neosho, Redings Mill and South Joplin. About 2,000 are without power as of 10:30 p.m. “Power is out in redings mill lightning hit super close. No news from liberty yet....
fourstateshomepage.com
Disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – A disturbance at the Ottawa County jail prompted several law enforcement agencies to converge at the scene on Monday evening. Radio communication revealed one inmate was transported to an area hospital. Story developing.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
fourstateshomepage.com
Are you registered to vote in Kansas?
KANSAS — There’s still time to register to vote for the upcoming General Election in November. Kansas voters must be registered between 15-21 days before any given election depending on county-specific guidelines. If you missed your chance to register for the Primary Election, you are still eligible to register for the General Election.
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Revel Boutique – Back to the Books
Join Revel Boutique for their Back to the Books campaign on August 25, 6-8pm. They are located on 500 Peachtree Dr, Carthage, MO 64836. Stop by and do your back to school shopping with Revel!
Thousands of four-legged animals invade downtown
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin. The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs. This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.” However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight […]
kttn.com
Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking
A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
wichitabyeb.com
My first time trying Chicken Mary’s
My favorite charity in Kansas, the Galesburg Relief Fund, had a charity event in Erie, KS. As part of the evening festivities, they had Chicken Mary’s cater the dinner. When it comes to fried chicken in southeast Kansas, they are one of the institutions that get lots of love. I’ve never tried them until this event, and now know why.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Charged With Intent To Manufacture & Distribution
Coffeyville man was arrested for distribution of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, no drug tax stamp and no vehicle registration. Earlier this week, 41-year-old Ronald Brooks Jr., was arrested by Coffeyville Police. The case has been turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges to be filed.
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
20:51 – Officers were dispatched to the roundabout in reference to a traffic crash. 15:52 – Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non injury motor vehicle crash at MacArthur and Main St. A crash report was completed. Saturday, July 23. 13:33 – Officers were dispatched to a...
sentineltimes.com
Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022
Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
kggfradio.com
Arrest is Made After Explosion in Parsons
An arrest is made after a bomb goes off in Parsons. At around 5:00am yesterday morning, an individual set off an improvised explosive device in a dumpster at the Labette County Judicial Center in Parsons. Labette County Sheriff's officers watched surveillance video and observed a white male placing the device in the dumpster.
