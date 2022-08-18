Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees
ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
Henry County Daily Herald
Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia
ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Georgia woman starts Brown Girls Code
Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
Henry County Daily Herald
Florida Democrats to decide Tuesday who would be best to take abortion fight to DeSantis
On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. But the question of...
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Henry County Daily Herald
VIDEO: Wisconsin 8-year-old boy advances to USA Mullet Finals
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
Two shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina's most popular beach.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
Comments / 0