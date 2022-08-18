Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO