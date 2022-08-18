ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees

ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia

ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
Tinybeans Atlanta

Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia

The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephens County, GA
Stephens County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#State Of Georgia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Korean#Sungeel Hitech Co Ltd#Georgians
CBS 46

Georgia woman starts Brown Girls Code

Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS 46

Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy