Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Man suspected of barricading self inside Evansville home after attempted traffic stop
Authorities were on the scene of a possible barricaded subject at a home in Evansville on Monday. The Evansville Police Department said the situation began to unfold on Monday afternoon, when a member of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force tried to pull a man over. Police say the driver...
wevv.com
Police looking for missing Evansville woman
Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown...
wevv.com
Three injured in overnight Evansville shooting
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Evansville, Indiana. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and South Linwood Avenue just after midnight on Monday. When officers arrived in the area, they say they found two men...
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Teen charged with stealing 11 vehicles in Owensboro
A teen is facing multiple charges out of Owensboro, Kentucky, after police say they recovered nearly a dozen stolen vehicles over the course of an investigation. The Owensboro Police Department says detectives charged the teen in connection to multiple ongoing investigations involving auto thefts that occurred in the city over the last few months.
wevv.com
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect
The jury trial for an Evansville woman accused of murder has been rescheduled. Back in October 2021, 23-year-old Jazmynn Brown was one of several people arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Brown's jury trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 22. Court records show Brown's...
city-countyobserver.com
Shooting/Attempted Murder investigation 700 blk of E Riverside
On August 22nd, just after midnight, Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E Riverside for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were alert and conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
14news.com
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes. Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in. They say they then got another call about...
RELATED PEOPLE
wevv.com
Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro
A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
wevv.com
Central City Police arrest suspect in felony investigation
Officials with the Central City Police Department in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say they've made an arrest in a felony investigation. On Monday, CCPD said it was looking for a man named Robert Sowders in connection to the investigation. Police said they had a run-in with Sowders on Monday, but that...
OPD: Juvenile arrested for stealing 11 cars
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says the recovery of eleven stolen cars led to the arrest of a juvenile last Friday. OPD accuses the juvenile of stealing cars in Owensboro over the past several months. During the investigation, police say they also found property that was reported stolen out of multiple vehicles. […]
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
vincennespbs.org
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say
Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
wevv.com
Evansville fire crews continue to investigate the cause of a Sunday fire on Florence Street
The call came in just before 2:00 P.M. Sunday at a townhouse apartment along Florence Street in Evansville. Fire officials say blaze began in the living room on the ground floor. Our crews were told the apartment received heavy fire, heat, and smoke damage. Thankfully no injuries were reported.
wevv.com
Explosion destroys house in Allendale, killing man and hospitalizing his wife
The close knit community of Allendale, Illinois, is in shock after an explosion on Friday destroyed a local home and sent two people to the hospital. Shortly before 6pm on Friday, an explosion rocked the neighborhood of North 2360 Boulevard. Neighbors immediately rushed to the scene to help in any way that they could regardless of the potential danger.
Comments / 0