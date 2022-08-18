ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary: Christopher Rist Coffman, 22, of Monroe

Christopher Rist Coffman, age 22 of Monroe, passed away due to a car accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to witnesses, Christopher, who was the passenger of the car, made every attempt to help Lexi White. Christopher’s parents request that Lexi remain in everyone’s prayers. Christopher was...
WMAZ

After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild

CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington to celebrate bicentennial with Battle on Baker

COVINGTON — In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend. “Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have...
COVINGTON, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Conyers, GA
Georgia Entertainment
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
celebsbar.com

James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville

Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA

