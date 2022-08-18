ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Hulu Drops Trailer For Steve Levitan’s Show-Within-A-Show

Hulu has unveiled the trailer for Reboot, a new comedy from Steve Levitan (Modern Family) that follows TV executives as they reboot an old comedy from the aughts called Step Right Up.  The single-camera laugher stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu. The cast of the original sitcom is forced to come back together and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to Hulu. The comedy premieres Sept. 20. In the trailer, Paul Reiser plays Gordon, the creator of the old sitcom who is now having to face new Hollywood norms like...
TV SERIES
Vibe

See Janelle Monae In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Janelle Monae is set to star in Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, according to first-look photos from the Netflix murder mystery. Monae will appear alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in the Rian Johnson-directed effort. Johnson spoke on the inspiration behind the film’s title in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he said. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Harry Styles, ‘House of the Dragon’ & Nicki Minaj All on Top of the World

Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Harry Styles appearing as Rolling Stone’s first global cover star, HBO’s "House of the Dragon" becoming HBO’s largest premiere audience ever, Nicki Minaj making history with her song ‘Super Freaky Girl’ as the first solo female rap trap to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s "Doo Wap (That Thing)," and more.
CELEBRITIES

