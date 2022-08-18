Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba
LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests
SHAQUILLE S ALSTON, 29, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $20,000. WILLIS J BARTON, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. SAM BLAINE, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $150,000. BOBBY...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers and a High Speed Chase in Neshoba.
8:19 a.m. – Neshoba deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on a subject at a residence on Hwy. 395. 4:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the parking lot of the Wal-Mart to meet with a driver who said he was run off the road by a reckless driver in a rental truck and wanted to report it.
WAPT
3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Detention Facility Inmate Death Update
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night, August 21, 2022. Inmate Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road, Union, Ms., died Sunday while in custody at the detention center. Murrell was incarcerated for thirty-six days on a Bench Warrant from the 8th District Circuit Court, Neshoba County for Possession of Methamphetamine-Habitual Offender.
kicks96news.com
A One Vehicle Accident, Disturbances and a Suspicious Person in Neshoba
12:40 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a domestic disturbance between two females at the Union Court Apartments on Frog Level Lane. 6:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy. 482 at Road 616. 7:23 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were...
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
Neshoba Democrat
Inmate death in Neshoba jail under investigation
The death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night is being investigated, the authorities aid. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding in the incident reported after 11 p.m., Sheriff Eric Clark said in a release early Monday morning.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired
Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
kicks96news.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
kicks96news.com
Several Disturbances in Neshoba
9:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Lonnie’s Transmission on Hwy. 15 for an unknown disturbance. 10:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on E Main Street. 3:18 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were made aware of a reckless driver...
WLBT
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
Cops sued for allegedly harassing town's Black residents
LEXINGTON, MS — A month after the police chief of a Mississippi town was fired following leaked audio allegedly of him using racial slurs, a civil rights group is suing the department. Jill Colin Jefferson, the founder of the civil rights organization Julian, filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Mississippi,...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
Comments / 0