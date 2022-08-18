ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Drivers and a High Speed Chase in Neshoba.

8:19 a.m. – Neshoba deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on a subject at a residence on Hwy. 395. 4:11 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the parking lot of the Wal-Mart to meet with a driver who said he was run off the road by a reckless driver in a rental truck and wanted to report it.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WAPT

3 arrested in connection with Rankin County kidnapping

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — Three people are in custody in connection with a kidnapping. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when his office received a call from the Flowood Police Department saying that an injured man walked into their lobby and reported he had been to a location Saturday evening in the county to meet a woman, where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Neshoba County Detention Facility Inmate Death Update

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night, August 21, 2022. Inmate Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road, Union, Ms., died Sunday while in custody at the detention center. Murrell was incarcerated for thirty-six days on a Bench Warrant from the 8th District Circuit Court, Neshoba County for Possession of Methamphetamine-Habitual Offender.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies in afternoon accident

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
MARION, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Inmate death in Neshoba jail under investigation

The death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night is being investigated, the authorities aid. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding in the incident reported after 11 p.m., Sheriff Eric Clark said in a release early Monday morning.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
fox40jackson.com

Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Several Disturbances in Neshoba

9:02 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Lonnie’s Transmission on Hwy. 15 for an unknown disturbance. 10:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on E Main Street. 3:18 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were made aware of a reckless driver...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WLBT

‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
102.5 The Bone

Cops sued for allegedly harassing town's Black residents

LEXINGTON, MS — A month after the police chief of a Mississippi town was fired following leaked audio allegedly of him using racial slurs, a civil rights group is suing the department. Jill Colin Jefferson, the founder of the civil rights organization Julian, filed a lawsuit against Lexington, Mississippi,...
LEXINGTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS

