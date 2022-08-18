ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bleacher Report

Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract

With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 2

NFL teams always play things cautiously during the preseason, which can make it tough for fantasy managers to glean useful information from the games that don't count. Still, usage rates—or, in some cases, even the lack of usage—can be helpful to project depth charts and roles going forward.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Biggest Questions That Still Need to Be Answered in Final Week of 2022 NFL Preseason

Through two weeks of preseason action, there have been both expected developments and surprises across the NFL. We haven't seen Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field yet. That's no shock given the fact that the reigning MVP told ESPN's Rob Demovsky earlier this month doesn't see much value in making a brief exhibition appearance.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2022 Season

The final week of the 2022 NFL preseason is here, and the excitement around the regular season is building. We're down to 16 days until the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the season opener on Thursday Night Football. One of the biggest debates all season will be...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lions' Jameson Williams Put on NFI List; Reportedly Targeting Midseason Return

The Detroit Lions have placed Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be unavailable to begin the year after suffering a torn ACL in last year's college football national championship game while at Alabama.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Bucs RB Rachaad White 'Has Impressed', to 'Get Decent' Touches

Leonard Fournette is the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thus is the option fantasy football players will be most focused on at drafts. But The Athletic's Greg Auman believes rookie running back Rachaad White has the potential to be an excellent sleeper, writing: "His ADP is still down around 160 or so, and if he's a solid No. 2 running back in this offense, he'll get decent carries and catches. He has impressed in preseason."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder

Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider

Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. "He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."
NASHVILLE, TN

