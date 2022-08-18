Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
Bleacher Report
King: 'Won't Be Surprised If' Justin Jefferson Is Considered NFL's Best WR After 2022
Entering his third year in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is facing high expectations. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote Monday in this week's Football Morning in America that the 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the best player at his position:. "So what's new for...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly come to an end after one year. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Las Vegas plans to release Drake. He appeared in 12 games for the team in 2021 with two starts. Josina Anderson of CBS...
Bleacher Report
Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract
With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 2
NFL teams always play things cautiously during the preseason, which can make it tough for fantasy managers to glean useful information from the games that don't count. Still, usage rates—or, in some cases, even the lack of usage—can be helpful to project depth charts and roles going forward.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Denies 'Masked Singer' Buzz After Returning to Buccaneers Practice
Sorry, Masked Singer fans. It doesn't look like the greatest quarterback of all time will be appearing on the program. Tom Brady took to Twitter on Monday and denied that he had left Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to make an appearance on the Fox show:. Brady returned to practice...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Says Week 1 Matchup with Browns Has Meaning: Not Going to 'Be a Robot'
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback, setting up a Week 1 showdown with his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Later in the day, Mayfield told reporters he wasn't going to pretend like that particular matchup wasn't meaningful. "When...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Questions That Still Need to Be Answered in Final Week of 2022 NFL Preseason
Through two weeks of preseason action, there have been both expected developments and surprises across the NFL. We haven't seen Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field yet. That's no shock given the fact that the reigning MVP told ESPN's Rob Demovsky earlier this month doesn't see much value in making a brief exhibition appearance.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2022 Season
The final week of the 2022 NFL preseason is here, and the excitement around the regular season is building. We're down to 16 days until the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the season opener on Thursday Night Football. One of the biggest debates all season will be...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names
Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Retire Sonny Jurgensen's Jersey; QB Inducted into Hall of Fame in 1983
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is getting his No. 9 jersey retired by the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN's John Keim, the ceremony will take place during Washington's Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgensen played 18 seasons in the NFL from 1957 to 1974. He was drafted...
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Put on NFI List; Reportedly Targeting Midseason Return
The Detroit Lions have placed Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft will be unavailable to begin the year after suffering a torn ACL in last year's college football national championship game while at Alabama.
Bleacher Report
Chase Young Placed on PUP List amid Injury Rehab; Will Miss Commanders' 1st 4 Games
Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young will miss the first four games of the 2022 season after being placed on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Tuesday. Young continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered last November. He's eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9...
Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett would ‘enjoy’ sacking Baker Mayfield a couple times in Week 1
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett has no issues with his former teammate — and probably still friend —
Myles Garrett Addresses Week 1 Matchup vs. Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland star doesn’t seem to be taking the matchup too personally.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Bucs RB Rachaad White 'Has Impressed', to 'Get Decent' Touches
Leonard Fournette is the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thus is the option fantasy football players will be most focused on at drafts. But The Athletic's Greg Auman believes rookie running back Rachaad White has the potential to be an excellent sleeper, writing: "His ADP is still down around 160 or so, and if he's a solid No. 2 running back in this offense, he'll get decent carries and catches. He has impressed in preseason."
Bleacher Report
Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President
Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder
Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider
Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. "He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."
