Leonard Fournette is the starting running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and thus is the option fantasy football players will be most focused on at drafts. But The Athletic's Greg Auman believes rookie running back Rachaad White has the potential to be an excellent sleeper, writing: "His ADP is still down around 160 or so, and if he's a solid No. 2 running back in this offense, he'll get decent carries and catches. He has impressed in preseason."

TAMPA, FL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO