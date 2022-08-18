ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News

William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Decision On His No. 9 Car

The future of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 9 car remains up in the air a bit, but one thing's for certain... it will be back. Per WSBU's Nathan Solomon, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed the No. 9 Camaro will be touch the asphalt next season. Saying, "There are multiple opportunities that could be in play."
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raikkonen
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Josh Hamilton
Person
Chase Elliott
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Bowling#Race Track#Formula 1#United States Grand Prix#Formula One#Trackhouse Racing#Finnish#German#Russian#Daniil Kvyat Loris#Jos
NBC Sports

U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
GYMNASTICS
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Autoweek.com

NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd

Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
BRAINERD, MN
MotorTrend Magazine

A Plant You've Never Heard of Might Change Racing Tires Forever

If you watched the 2022 Indy Car Music City Grand Prix, you might have noticed—between the multitude of crashes, that is—cars running Firestone tires with green stripes. The green denotes the use of guayule (pronounced why-YOU-lay) rubber in the sidewalls—a type of natural rubber extracted from a scrubby shrub in the Arizona desert. While not as argument-worthy as push-to-pass or as entertaining as Music City's eight collisions, there is an interesting story here—one that could be transformative for both Bridgestone (Firestone's parent company) and American farmers.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy