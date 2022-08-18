Read full article on original website
Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Called up as 27th man
The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis and will designate him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs. The rookie southpaw will technically be available for both ends of the twin bill, but the Cardinals will presumably save him for the second game, when Jake Woodford is scheduled to start. Since Woodford covered 1.1 innings in relief just two days ago, he'll presumably be on a limited pitch count in the spot start, potentially setting the stage for Liberatore to piggyback him as a multi-inning reliever. In seven appearances (six starts) for the big club this season, Liberatore has provided a 5.33 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB over 27 innings.
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
Jets' Joe Flacco: Not slated to play Monday
Flacco is among the Jets players in line to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. With Zach Wilson bouncing back from arthroscopic knee surgery, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relays that it's likely that Flacco will start at QB for the Jets in Week 1. As for Monday's contest, Mike White and Chris Streveler are available to handle the team's signal-caller reps.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Sidetracked by pressure
Trubisky completed five of eight passes for 60 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Jaguars. He also rushed for 10 yards. Trubisky wasn't as efficient as he was in his debut with the Steelers, but he wasn't afforded much time to throw. He escaped from pressure on several occasions, including one instance during which he scrambled for a 10-yard gain. While the performance wasn't impressive overall, Trubisky did connect with Chase Claypool for a 29-yard gain. Though Kenny Pickett posted a more impressive stat line, Trubisky is still the likely starter for Week 1 against the Bengals.
