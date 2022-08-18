Read full article on original website
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
whby.com
Plea deal reached in American Legion embezzlement case
APPLETON, Wis–A Hortonville woman that embezzled money from the American Legion Post in Appleton reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Jessica Behrendt is convicted in Outagamie County Court on one count of Theft in a Business Setting. Behrendt transferred more than 22-thousand dollars from Post 38 to her personal...
whby.com
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
whby.com
15-year prison sentence for bar shootings in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–A Menasha man will spend 15-years in prison for his role in a pair of bar shootings in Appleton. Kareem Wallace is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to 20-years on extended supervision for two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
whby.com
Man arrested in Fond du Lac homicide
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — An arrest is made after a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man in connection with the death of Brandon Johnson. Johnson was shot Saturday in the 200 block of Marquette Street. He later died at a hospital.
whby.com
Man shot outside Green Bay apartment complex
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are looking for suspects in a weekend shooting incident. A man was shot in the parking lot of the Deckner Manor apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter then drove off. Neighbor Darrin Byers says this...
whby.com
Man fatally shot in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police release the name of a fatal shooting victim. Brandon Johnson was shot in the 200 block of Marquette Street around 7:20 a.m. Saturday. He later died at the hospital. Fond du Lac police say they have no suspects yet in...
whby.com
Man killed in Fond du Lac County crash
MOUNT CALVARY, Wis. — A St. Peter man is dead following a weekend crash in Fond du Lac County. The sheriff’s office says the 34-year-old missed a curve along County Highway W in Mount Calvary around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle rolled several times and the driver was...
whby.com
On Star ends police chase involving Seymour man
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Seymour man is captured after General Motors is able to stop him in a car that had been reported stolen. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the 39-year old was behind the wheel of a G-M vehicle along Interstate 41 in Eldorado Saturday night when a deputy tried to stop him.
whby.com
Woman gets 4 years for baby’s co-sleeping death
APPLETON, Wis. — A former Appleton woman will spend four years in prison for causing her baby’s death by co-sleeping. Nicole Sobay is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to four years on extended supervision for Child Neglect Causing Death. Sobay had drugs in her system when she...
whby.com
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug incident at Grand Chute motel
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Two people are dead, two others are hospitalized, after a suspected drug incident at a Grand Chute motel. An officer was called to the Rodeway Inn along N. Westhill Boulevard Sunday morning on the report of a man laying in the parking lot. He was not breathing.
