When it comes to bold fashion moments, Kid Cudi ​​​rarely disappoints. The multi-hyphenate hit the stage this week rocking a head-turning Givenchy fit made specifically for his To the Moon Tour, which blasted off on Aug. 16 in Vancouver. The custom pieces, evidently “remixed” by Cudi himself, included an elongated cardigan knit with “To the Moon” emblazoned on a sleeve and a large Cudder portrait on the back. He also donned a pair of pink pants featuring a jackal lantern basketball pattern.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO