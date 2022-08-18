Read full article on original website
NATIVE Sound System Share Debut Album ‘NATIVEWORLD’
NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—have dropped their official debut album, NATIVEWORLD, featuring some of the hottest names from the diaspora. From alté pioneer Odunsi to one of the hottest names in UK rap, Knucks, the 15-track project manages to blend said genres—and many...
Kid Cudi Debuts Custom Givenchy Pieces at To the Moon Tour
When it comes to bold fashion moments, Kid Cudi rarely disappoints. The multi-hyphenate hit the stage this week rocking a head-turning Givenchy fit made specifically for his To the Moon Tour, which blasted off on Aug. 16 in Vancouver. The custom pieces, evidently “remixed” by Cudi himself, included an elongated cardigan knit with “To the Moon” emblazoned on a sleeve and a large Cudder portrait on the back. He also donned a pair of pink pants featuring a jackal lantern basketball pattern.
Future Wears Paris Laundry for “Bullseye” Remix Ahead of Star-Studded Atlanta Pop-Up
Snippets of Future’s appearance in the music video for the “Bullseye” remix by Real Boston Richey have already captivated streetwear fashion grams largely because of his fit. Fans are obsessed specifically with a pair of buttery calfskin white shorts from Paris Laundry. This weekend, those shorts, along...
