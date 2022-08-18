ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New Zealand woman who lost foot in Yosemite National Park fall hit with $1.2M hospital bill

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfah4_0hMFfsdk00

Family members of a 21-year-old University of Otago student who fell 39 feet while rock climbing in the US say it is easier to count the bones she did not break in the accident.

Anna Parsons, formerly of Invercargill, was climbing on Runout Slab at Snake Dike in Yosemite National Park when she slipped and rolled down a steep slope, hitting a ledge on the way down.

The university student, who broke nearly every bone in her body, racked up a $1.2 million hospital bill after needing to have her foot amputated, NZ Herald reports .

Her sister, Jessica Ennor, said the fall caused Anna to break her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, wrist, feet and toes, and left her with internal injuries, including a punctured lung.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027ADa_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons thought climbing on the Runout Slab in Yosemite National Park was going to be easy, according to her sister Jessica Ennor.
Givealittle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hW4eu_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons broke the majority of her body parts including her neck, spine, pelvis, ribs, wrist, feet and toes.
Givealittle

Her left foot was so badly damaged that it had to be amputated and last week she had major reconstructive surgery on her right foot, she said.

“The only things that weren’t broken were her arms, her thigh bones and her head, which is amazing,” Jessica said.

“It was a hard decision to take her foot off, but it’s the best way for her to get back to doing those things that she loves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34J6vd_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons does not plan on returning home in Australia anytime soon, her sister says.
Givealittle

“She’s a very fun-loving, family-orientated, outgoing, hardworking and studious person, passionate about environmental issues.

“She loves surfing, rock climbing, mountain biking, tramping – that’s her lifestyle.”

Anna is a third-year marine ecology student who recently won a scholarship to spend time studying at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in British Columbia, Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQNOf_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons is known for being passionate “about environmental issues”, according to her sister Jessica Ennor.
Givealittle

Jessica said her sister went to North America early so she could do some climbing before her studies started.

“She has been rock climbing for a couple of years, but I wouldn’t say she was experienced.

“Runout Slab was supposed to be an easy climb,” Jessica said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42atP4_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons is an avid adventurer who loves surfing.
Givealittle

Her parents flew over straight after the accident to be by her bedside.

Anna said in a social media message that she was grateful to the quick and efficient rescue team who got her off the side of the mountain and straight to the hospital via helicopter.

Because the hospital started working on her back straight away, she has not been paralyzed by her spinal injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXAvz_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons is in a wheelchair wearing a neck and back brace on August 13, 2022.
Givealittle

“Doctors say she will be able to walk,” Jessica said.

“We weren’t sure for a couple of days, but she can now move her knees and wiggle her toes.

“So once that reconstructive surgery has healed, she’ll have to learn to walk again with a prosthetic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWByD_0hMFfsdk00
Doctors say Anna Parsons will be able to walk again after her devastating accident.
Givealittle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgzpa_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons is a marine ecology student who was set on studying in British Columbia, Canada.
Givealittle

She said her sister had been “getting very overwhelmed with emotion” about how lucky she was to be “alive, saved and spared”.

“She’s also very up and down – sometimes the pain’s too much.

“We know it’s going to be a long journey but she’s amazingly positive and she’s already talking about being an amazing marine scientist with one leg, hiking through the mountains, testing algae.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuRgc_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons owes more than $1 million in hospital bills after major surgeries.
Givealittle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOtln_0hMFfsdk00
Anna Parsons marvels at a hedgehog while hiking.
Givealittle

Jessica said it was still too early to say when her sister would be able to come home, adding: “I don’t think we should rush it.”

Anna remains in a hospital near San Francisco where she is racking up huge medical bills.

Her travel insurance is only covering part of the costs of her surgeries and hospital care.

“Money is something we don’t like to stress about but Anna’s medical bills exceed $1 million,” Jessica said.

So her family have set up a Givealittle page to pay for a prosthesis, treatment and rehabilitation.

About $50,000 has been raised to date, but the goal is to reach $500,000.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Accidents
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy