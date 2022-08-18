The Lane County Sheriff’s department is warning of a new scam involving persons impersonating Sheriff’s office employees. According to Sergeant Tom Speldrich the scammers are identifying themselves either verbally, by text or by email as employees of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office even going so far as using names of actual sheriff’s office personel. The call back number that they supply takes you to a phone tree system that is designed to sound like an official Lane County phone tree. The scammers commonly use claims of warrants, missed jury duty or unsettled legal business that involve the victim or someone the victim knows. Speldrich says the Sheriff’s office will never ask for money, awards, or compensation of any type over the phone. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a Lane County Sheriff’s office employee you are asked to contact the dispatch center at 541-682-4150 and use option 1.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO