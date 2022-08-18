Read full article on original website
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night. “Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
APD closing Victoria Martens case until new information is found
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two plea deals and a guilty verdict tied to the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, but no one is actually facing charges for killing her. Jennifer Burrill is president-elect of the New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Like thousands in the New Mexico community, she was shocked by the district attorney’s 2018 announcement […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
Some drier areas Tuesday, but flood threat continues in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry with partly cloudy skies across the state. Skies should clear a bit, and we will see some sunshine through the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande […]
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
GE workers in Alabama seek union
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham...
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
New Mexico oilfield regulators reach settlement with company
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators say they have reached a financial settlement with XTO Permian Operating to resolve violation notices at wastewater injection sites in southeastern New Mexico. The Oil Conservation Division on Monday announced that XTO will pay nearly $1.8 million to the state general fund to resolve notices […]
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (Border Report) — Claudia Gomez was 21 years old when her brother, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Eloy Hernandez, died in 2002 during a rollover crash while on duty in South Texas. On Monday, she came to a vessel-naming ceremony to honor her brother and 19...
Record high river levels, more storms Monday evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a very rainy weekend, more shower and thunderstorm activity continues into this Monday. All of this precipitation has led to record high river levels for the Pecos and Gila Rivers, as some locations received over 6 inches of rainfall. Luckily, across the eastern half of the state (including the Pecos region) heavy […]
