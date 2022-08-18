ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess food program rebuilds with help from community

By Will Price
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several years ago, when Senior and Family services in Daviess county lost their food vendor, Jodi Rook knew they had to do something.

“I feel the Meals on Wheels program is one of the most important programs we do. When it went away for a little bit, because we lost the vendor, we fought really hard to get it back and to grow it.”

In late 2019, the organization decided to prepare the meals themselves, in a kitchen located at their facility. Now, they feed around 90 people on a regular basis, three days a week.

Rook, the nutrition director for Senior and Family Services, said it wouldn’t be possible without help from other local organizations.

“American Legion for instance, when we started up, got us a stove, a microwave, a dishwasher. [United Way of Daviess County] has helped us through the years. The community foundations, the city, the county, with all that help, we’re able to provide that service.”

“Our Community Foundation” provided a mini-grant earlier this month, to help the program buy new kitchen equipment and cooking utensils.

Executive director Mary Smith said her organization was eager to help out.

“They’re passionate about taking care of the people here in Daviess County,” she said. “This need in our community was apparent to us, so it was easy to us to look at this grant and think, ‘Okay, they’re addressing this need in our community and we want to help them do that.'”

Rook said of the 90 clients they provide for, about 2/3 of them are delivered. The rest pick up their meals at the facility.

She said watching the program rebuild after losing their vendor has been a rewarding experience.

“That’s why we’re so passionate about it, to start back up from zero, to build it back up to 85-90 clients that we serve on those days,” she said.

Rook said those interested in volunteering could contact Senior and Family Services. Anyone interested in seeing if they qualify for the Meals on Wheels program can contact Generations at 1-800-742-9002.

Community Policy