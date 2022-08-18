Read full article on original website
Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announces plans for Women in Business, Business Expo events
ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of its most anticipated high-profile events. The Chamber will present the PROPEL Women in Business program Wednesday and announced that its annual Business Expo is set for Sept. 29. The PROPEL event connects, engages and inspires women...
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
The City of Albany Recreation & Parks Department to host a Three-Event Tournament Series
The City of Albany Recreation & Parks Department will host a Three-Event Tournament Series. "The Good Life City has a long history of churning out some of the best names in sports, and the Albany Recreation & Parks Department (ARPD) wants to showcase the next generation of talented athletes during its 2022 Blacktop Breakout.
"The Big Peanut" to be restored thanks to $55K donation from GA Department of Agriculture
Hurricane Michael caused much destruction in October of 2018. Many local communities were left with heavy damage in the wake of the storm including toppling over the State’s National Peanut Monument, known affectionately around the state as “The Big Peanut". Nearly 4 years later, there is now hope...
ABAC students to benefit from new fundraising record with $3.8 Million in donations
Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be the beneficiaries of a new fundraising record set by the Office of College Advancement and the ABAC Foundation, Inc., during the 2021-22 year. Dr. Deidre Martin, ABAC’s Chief Advancement Officer, said that ABAC received $3,873,210 in donations from July 1, 2021, through...
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
SGTC hosts “Meet the Dean” reception
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean Dr. David Finley hosted over 200 students at a “Meet Your Dean” reception in the Morgan Diesel and Automotive Complex on the Americus campus recently. The SGTC Culinary Arts department provided refreshments for both the morning and afternoon receptions....
Gold Star EMS Director Charles Proctor explains to Sumter County Board of Commissioners the alleged lack of ambulance service back on August 1 of this year
AMERICUS – At the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Gold Star EMS, LLC Director Charles Proctor explained to the BOC what exactly happened on Monday, August 1, when a man who needed transportation to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany was unable to get an ambulance to transport him there until late that evening. Commissioner Jim Reid brought this to the attention of his fellow commissioners at the BOC’s work session a week ago and expressed his concern and belief that there weren’t any available ambulances in Sumter County on that particular day.
Water line repair to close portion of North Magnolia Street Tuesday
On Tuesday, August 23, City of Albany Public Works crews will be working to repair a water line in the 100 block of N. Magnolia Street. While under construction, there will be detours set up using Oglethorpe Avenue, S. Shadowlawn Drive, and W. Broad Avenue. The city says work will...
Stacey Abrams opens campaign headquarters in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday, Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams officially opened her campaign headquarters in the Good Life City. The new headquarters is located at the SunTrust building located at 410 West Broad Street. Some residents and City leaders gathered at that location to celebrate its opening. While Abrams wasn’t there for the celebration, she had this to say to her supporters.
New Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president calls convocation 'springboard into future'
TIFTON — Addressing the incoming freshman students at the annual Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Freshman Convocation on a drizzly, gray Saturday morning, new ABAC President Tracy Brundage said the students should use the opportunity as a “springboard” to their futures. “This day serves as a springboard toward...
Colquitt County School District announces Sean Edgar as its new Director of Safety
The Colquitt County School District has announced Sean Edgar as its new Director of Safety. The Board of Education approved Mr. Edgar's hiring at the regular board meeting on August 22. Mr. Edgar comes to the position with more than thirty years of experience in law enforcement. He will soon...
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opens with Drive-Thru in Leesburg, GA on Monday, August 22nd
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is Celebrating with Free Tacos for a Year + T-Shirts to the First 50 Guests. August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // Leesburg, GA - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is opening in Leesburg, GA on Monday, August 22nd. The dining room with an additional patio is owned and operated by GARG, LLC, led by entrepreneurs Richard Maddox and Becky Retherford with restaurant industry veterans Craig Hacklander and David Sylvester, and is located at 101 Tower Place Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763.
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Ousmane Kromah finds excellence in football, academics
LEESBURG — For many people in southwest Georgia, his name is difficult to pronounce and understand, but his performance on the football field and the classroom is what really stands out for Lee County’s sophomore running back, Ousmane Kromah.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge? Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both […] The post Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Two car accident reported in Bainbridge
There is a report of a two-car accident on E. Shotwell and S. Sims St. in Bainbridge. According to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety, EMS arrived on scene and transported those with complaints of injury to be checked out. This is a developing story. Stay connected with FOX...
1 arrested in crime spree at Albany businesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Police Department (APD) arrested a man they said committed crimes at several businesses, including a popular bar and restaurant. On Aug. 20, officers responded to Harvest Moon located on 2347 Dawson Rd in reference to multiple entering autos at the business around 1:30 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m.
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drug overdoses, specifically opioids, are on the rise across Dougherty County. Health department officials said Dougherty County is expected to have more drug overdose deaths than last year. Dr. Charles Ruis, director of public health services, said last year, there were 38 overdose deaths in Dougherty...
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
Dawson Police need help from the community identifying entering auto suspects
The Dawson Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying the vehicle and entering auto suspects. According to the Dawson Police Department, early morning on August 18 a possible 2020 silver Nissan Sentra entered into the Dawson Housing Authority on Forrester Drive. Police say three black males and one...
