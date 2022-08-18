Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thenextmiami.com
30-Story Arquitectonica-Designed Tower Proposed In North Bay Village
Plans for a 30-story tower designed by Arquitectonica have been submitted to Miami-Dade for review. For now, the project is known by its address: 1755 JFK Causeway. According to the application filed on August 4, 1755 JFK Causeway is planned to include:. 201 residential units. 52,818 square feet of office.
thenextmiami.com
First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo
The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
thenextmiami.com
‘Elegant’ 5-Story Mixed-Use Building Proposed To Replace South Beach Gas Station
A developer is proposing to demolish the Exxon gas station on Alton Road in South Beach, replacing it with a 5-story mixed-use structure. In a letter to Miami Beach planners, an attorney for the developer described the proposed design as “elegant.”. 1840 Alton Road is planned to include:. 17,113...
thenextmiami.com
New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter
A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenextmiami.com
Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway
Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Begins At Aston Martin Sales Center To Make Way For Baywalk, Water Feature
Demolition is underway at a sales center next to the Aston Martin Residences site in downtown Miami, according to Ryan RC Rea. A demolition permit for the structure was issued an August 12. Developers of Aston Martin are expected to build a water feature and baywalk in place of the...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Broward Reopens Rental Assistance Application Portal
Qualified applicants can get up to eighteen months of rent and utility help from 9-million-dollars in a CARES Act pot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign
Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’
Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
Comments / 1