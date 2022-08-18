ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenextmiami.com

First Glass Installed At Downtown Miami’s 51-Story Natiivo

The 51-story Natiivo tower rising in downtown Miami is now getting its glass windows and doors installed, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The tower also now appears to be close to reaching the 40th floor. A live stream of the construction site is available if you wish to...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

New Rendering Of Under-Construction $500M Legacy Miami Worldcenter

A new rendering of Legacy Miami Worldcenter has appeared on the project’s social media feed. The $500 million Legacy tower broke ground in August 2021 and is planned to rise 55 stories, or 691 feet. The tower will include 310 condos and 210 hotel rooms, in addition to a Blue Zones health center.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Edgewater, FL
Miami, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
thenextmiami.com

Melo Group’s 58-Story Downtown 1st Nearing Completion, Leasing Underway

Finishing touches are now being put into place at Melo Group’s 58-story Downtown 1st, a photo by Kyle Merville shows. The external elevator system used during construction is now being removed, Merville wrote. Test piling for the tower began in March 2021, with a tower crane installed by May...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Lobbyists#Land Use#Business Industry#Linus Business#Biscayne L Cal Llc#Lcor#Aqozfi Slp Biscayne#First Church Of Christ
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

18-year-old Broward School Board candidate asks opponent to ‘immediately suspend’ campaign

Fewer than 24 hours after a scathing grand jury report recommended the dismissal of four current Broward County School Board members, the 18-year-old opponent of one of those School Board members pounced. Raymond Adderly III, a political science major at Florida Atlantic University, asked his District 8 opponent in next week’s election, Donna Korn, to suspend her campaign. “Today, our campaign ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker

Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
thenextmiami.com

Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’

Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy